A.P. Moller - Maersk has appointed Bruno Plantaz as Global Head of Solutions and a member of its Executive Leadership Team from 1 November 2026, as two senior executives prepare to leave the group, according to A.P. Moller - Maersk.

Plantaz will succeed Narin Phol, who will leave Maersk at the end of September. Plantaz has ten years of experience with Kuehne+Nagel and more than a decade with CEVA Logistics, where he held senior leadership roles across Asia Pacific, Southern Europe, India, the Middle East and Africa. Phol has held senior Maersk positions covering Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. He has also been involved in the development of the company’s Logistics & Service business.

Chief People Officer Susana Elvira will leave Maersk in mid-October after a 24-year career with the company to pursue opportunities outside the group. Her successor has already been appointed and will join Maersk on 1 November 2026, with further details to be disclosed later in coordination with the successor’s current employer. Elvira’s work at Maersk has included shaping its workplace and inclusion efforts for employees globally.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company serving more than 100,000 customers in almost 130 countries and employing more than 100,000 people. Its activities span ocean transport, logistics services and container terminals at more than 60 locations worldwide.

Kuehne+Nagel is one of the logistics companies included in Plantaz’s international freight forwarding and contract logistics career history.

CEVA Logistics is the other logistics company cited in Plantaz’s career record, where he held management responsibilities across several international regions.