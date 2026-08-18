Danish bulker owner Lauritzen launches second methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax in Philippines

Danish dry-bulk owner and operator Lauritzen Bulkers has launched Bold Bulker, the second of three 81,200-dwt methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax newbuildings at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s yard in Cebu, the Philippines, according to Lauritzen Bulkers.

The vessel hit the water on 12 August and is scheduled for delivery in mid-January 2027, advancing a three-ship programme due to deliver across 2026 and 2027.

Tsuneishi agreed in 2023 to build the first two methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmaxes for J. Lauritzen, with a third vessel later added to the order. All three ships will be owned by Lauritzen NexGen Shipping and were ordered in cooperation with Cargill, which is contracted to operate them for at least seven years.

The vessels will be fitted with MAN B&W 7G50ME-C9.6-LGIM methanol-capable main engines built in Japan by Mitsui E&S.

Tsuneishi’s design can run on methanol and conventional heavy fuel oil, using a large independent methanol tank at the stern to preserve cargo capacity and AEROLINE technology to reduce wind resistance.

Lauritzen Bulkers is a Danish dry-bulk shipowner and operator wholly owned by commercial foundation Lauritzen Fonden. It averaged 100 operated vessels in 2025 and carried 27.3m tonnes of cargo.

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding is a Japanese shipbuilder with overseas shipbuilding operations in Cebu. J. Lauritzen is a Danish shipping group, while Lauritzen NexGen Shipping is its investment platform for lower-emission and future shipping assets.