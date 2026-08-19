Port of Los Angeles hits second-busiest July with 960,464 TEU

The Port of Los Angeles handled 960,464 TEU in July, its second-busiest July on record, according to the Port of Los Angeles.

The total was 6% below the record 1,019,837 TEU handled in July 2025 but 7.5% above the port’s five-year average for the month. It followed a record June, when Los Angeles moved 1,002,734 TEU, the busiest June in the port’s history.

“After topping 1 million container units in June, we nearly reached that mark again in July,” executive director Gene Seroka said. “Businesses continue to move cargo when they see windows of opportunity amid an evolving trade environment, while resilient consumer demand is helping keep imports at historically strong levels.”

Loaded imports reached 499,552 TEU, down 8% year on year, while loaded exports fell 8% to 111,776 TEU. Empty-container traffic declined 2% to 349,137 TEU. Through the first seven months of 2026, the port handled 6,083,067 TEU, 1.8% more than in the same period last year.

“We expect another strong month in August, although some cargo that traditionally arrives later in the season has already moved,” Seroka said. “Consumer demand remains the most important variable as we look toward the balance of the year.”

Neighbouring Port of Long Beach also recorded its second-busiest July, handling 928,508 TEU, down 1.7% from July 2025.

The Port of Los Angeles is a department of the City of Los Angeles, also known as the Los Angeles Harbor Department, and operates as a landlord port. It covers 7,500 acres along 43 miles of waterfront in San Pedro Bay.

The Port of Long Beach is operated by the City of Long Beach Harbor Department and is overseen by the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners.