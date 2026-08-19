Filipino chief engineer killed as projectile hits Greek ship manager Modion’s bulker in Strait of Hormuz

A seafarer was killed in an attack on the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Minoan Dignity as it transited the Strait of Hormuz on 17 August, according to Intercargo.

The victim was the vessel’s Filipino chief engineer. He died after an unknown projectile struck the engine room during an outbound passage overnight into 18 August, damaging the machinery space and starting a fire.

The attack was the second this month involving a bulker managed by Athens-based Modion Maritime Management.

UK Maritime Trade Operations received an alert from the company security officer at 01:35 UTC on 18 August.

The remaining crew were receiving assistance from the Omani Coast Guard, while no environmental impact was identified.

A NAVAREA IX warning placed Minoan Dignity at anchor about 3.2 nautical miles southeast of Jazirat Musandam. Multiple Ship Security Alert System activations and a loss of telephone contact preceded the attack.

Attempts by shore authorities and nearby vessels to reach the ship failed before its Automatic Identification System transmission resumed at about 01:30 UTC. Two attempts to evacuate the casualty by helicopter were unsuccessful.

Modion Maritime Management is an Athens-based dry bulk ship manager associated with Greek shipowner Myron Tsatsakis. It has been active in bulk carrier management and ship sale-and-purchase for about 40 years. The 76,801-dwt Minoan Dignity was built in 2004.