Tanzania-flagged cargo ship loses power in Turkey’s Dardanelles

The Tanzania-flagged 142-metre general cargo ship Kapitan Shyriagin lost propulsion in Turkey’s Dardanelles on 18 August while sailing from Mersin to Yalova and was towed to the Karanlık Liman anchorage, according to Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety (KEGM).

The ship suffered an engine failure off Kilitbahir. The Çanakkale Vessel Traffic Services centre coordinated the response, with KEGM tug Kurtarma-1 towing Kapitan Shyriagin while Kurtarma-17, rescue boat KIYEM-1 and a pilot accompanied the operation.

Kapitan Shyriagin, IMO 9137234, was built in 1998. The vessel is 142.48 metres long and about 16 metres wide, with 5,334 gt and 6,258 dwt.

The ship previously grounded off Kilitbahir in March 2022 while carrying corn from Romania to Italy. It was flying the Comoros flag at the time and was later refloated by Turkish rescue tugs.

Shuya Marine Ltd is the registered owner of Kapitan Shyriagin and has a one-vessel fleet totalling 6,258 dwt. Valship PE is a private enterprise based in Izmail and is listed as the vessel’s commercial and ISM manager.