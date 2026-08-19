Car-carrier group covering 80% of global capacity launches emissions data council

The Global Ro-Ro Community, whose participants represent about 80% of global car-carrier transport capacity, has launched the GRC Council to govern the sector’s verified greenhouse gas emissions data and accounting methodology, according to ClassNK.

The capacity share is measured in Car Equivalent Units (CEU). The new council, known as the GRCC, will oversee continuing reviews of the GRC Methodology, data-handling rules and related governance documents.

The GRC was established in 2024 to bring together ro-ro carriers, cargo owners, independent verifiers and other stakeholders around common emissions accounting. Its methodology, published in 2025, is aligned with ISO 14083 and the GLEC Framework and allows vessel-level GHG emission intensity factors to be calculated from independently verified primary data.

The framework is intended to provide carriers, cargo owners and vehicle manufacturers with more reliable and comparable emissions information for supply-chain and Scope 3 emissions management.

Japanese classification society ClassNK has acted as an independent verifier since the GRC was established and helped develop its Governance Framework, data-handling rules and related maritime legal documentation.

The six participants identified in the GRC’s 2025 development work were Japanese shipping companies Eastern Car Liner, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), Norwegian shipping and logistics group Wallenius Wilhelmsen and ClassNK.