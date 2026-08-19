  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Chinese liner New New Shipping to deploy six ice-class boxships on Russia’s Arctic route

2026 August 19   14:43

shipping

Chinese liner New New Shipping to deploy six ice-class boxships on Russia’s Arctic route

Chinese liner operator New New Shipping plans to deploy six 4,800-TEU ice-class container ships on Russia’s Northern Sea Route.  

Chief executive Ke Jin unveiled the programme at the ROSTKI Russia-China business forum in Kazan on 18 August.  

Four ships are scheduled to enter service in October 2026 on a dedicated export route from China to St Petersburg. Two more are due to be launched in June 2027.  

The additional capacity is expected to support two sailings per month and carry components for Chinese vehicle manufacturers in St Petersburg, Moscow and Russia’s Kaliningrad region.  

New New Shipping is targeting 1.2m tonnes of cargo on the Arctic route during the 2027 summer navigation season.  Accounts of the fleet plan differ. One schedule puts four ships into service in October 2026 and the other two into the water in June 2027. Another places the launch of all six ships in October and identifies them as Arc3-class vessels.  The same number of 4,800-TEU ships had previously been assigned to the carrier’s China-St Petersburg service through the Suez Canal.

It remains unclear whether the latest announcement concerns those vessels or a separate Arctic series. New New Shipping has not published the shipyard, ownership, propulsion or contract details.  

Ke also outlined potential investments in the Russian Arctic ports of Murmansk and Arkhangelsk, as well as a possible equity interest in the Russian Baltic port of Ust-Luga.

The plans include berth upgrades and inland logistics parks.  A New New Shipping container ship made the carrier’s first call at Murmansk overnight on 19 August after carrying vehicle components from China through the Northern Sea Route.  

New New Shipping operates through the Chinese legal entity Hainan Yangpu NewNew Shipping Co Ltd, which was established by the Torgmoll logistics group in 2022. The carrier focuses on container and logistics services between Chinese and Russian ports and began Arctic voyages in 2023.  

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

LNG supplier Avenir LNG bunkers Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas for first time in Honduras

17:05

Fifth MOL-chartered QatarEnergy LNG carrier named Al Sabsab in China

16:44

Maersk terminal arm orders 34 battery-powered yard cranes for New York-New Jersey gateway

16:24

New Zealand port operator Lyttelton commits NZ$821m to deepwater terminal with 850,000-TEU capacity

15:47

CMA CGM adds $250 per TEU Panama Canal surcharge on Far East trades

15:45

Maersk pushes AI customs checks upstream to flag tariff risks before cargo moves

15:41

Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy orders TMC compressors for two of world’s largest ethane carriers for Malaysia’s MISC

15:39

MOL leases four berths at expanded Kobe container terminal

15:38

UAE halts Iran trade and financial transactions after two ballistic missiles detected

15:36

EU clears Japanese shipping group NYK’s 50% buy into LNG bunker supplier Avenir

15:34

Danish shortsea operator Baltic Shipping puts wind-assisted hybrid coasters into service

15:34

Danish fund manager A.P. Moller Capital agrees to buy control of Moroccan logistics group Globex

15:04

US lawmakers oppose Trump plan to build Navy ships overseas

14:23

Global ship orderbook jumps 27% in fastest surge since eve of 2008 crisis

13:53

Saudi Aramco resumes crude loadings from its Juaymah and Ras Tanura terminals

13:12

Scottish state-owned shipbuilder Ferguson Marine moves to cut nearly quarter of workforce

12:34

ClassNK adds hydrogen leak benchmarks and methanol tank rules

12:01

Car-carrier group covering 80% of global capacity launches emissions data council

11:49

Tanzania-flagged cargo ship loses power in Turkey’s Dardanelles

11:34

Cargo ship with no crew aboard hit by multiple projectiles off Yemen and declared constructive total loss

11:24

Oman mounts 12-km shoreline clean-up after Caroline Bezengi oil spill

11:13

Filipino chief engineer killed as projectile hits Greek ship manager Modion’s bulker in Strait of Hormuz

10:51

Port of Los Angeles hits second-busiest July with 960,464 TEU

10:29

Japanese shipping group K Line to launch Kobe terminal handling nearly 40% of port’s foreign boxes

2026 August 18

18:01

Norwegian LNG shipowner ALNG posts $6.4m loss as fleet utilisation drops to 66%

17:04

Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia coast guards sign cooperation notes and weigh coordinated patrols

16:41

Danish bulker owner Lauritzen launches second methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax in Philippines

16:20

Singapore cash buyer Wirana tips ageing bulkers and steam-turbine LNG carriers to lift recycling supply

15:31

Maersk hires CEVA veteran Bruno Plantaz as solutions chief as two executives leave

15:00

US shipbuilder Bollinger builds two new Coast Guard icebreaker classes on Gulf Coast

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news