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2026 August 19   15:04

shipbuilding

US lawmakers oppose Trump plan to build Navy ships overseas

Republican and Democratic US lawmakers have opposed President Donald Trump’s plan to let qualifying foreign shipbuilders construct up to two Navy vessels at overseas parent yards, according to the White House.  

Republican Senator Susan Collins and Democratic Representative Jared Golden, both of Maine, warned that the policy could shift US jobs, technology and control of future fleet production abroad.  

A supplier would have to build a US shipyard or acquire ownership or a majority stake in an existing one. It must train US citizens, license its shipbuilding technology to American yards and establish a US supply chain.

All vessels after the first two would have to be built in the US.  The administration has 90 days to prepare acquisition plans for a surface combatant, Consolidated Cargo Replenishment at Sea tankers and roll-on/roll-off vessels. No contract can be issued under the waiver until 30 days after Congress receives a national-security determination.  

South Korea and Japan featured in earlier discussions, but no yard in either country has received an award.  

Independent US Senator Angus King of Maine told a Senate hearing in May that ships and destroyers were being considered for construction in Japan and Korea. He called the idea “the worst idea since the Red Sox traded Babe Ruth to the Yankees”.  

Collins said cooperation with allies could bring investment and technology to the US.  “But those partnerships should result in more ships being built in America by American workers, not fewer,” she said.  “Congress must take seriously its job to protect national security and American jobs,” Golden said.  

The House-passed fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act includes Golden’s restriction on using authorised Navy funds to procure a battle-force ship built at a foreign yard. The measure has not become final law.  

The administration says overseas capacity would help address backlogs across six major Navy shipbuilding programmes. Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said Bath Iron Works has 11 destroyers under contract, with seven in construction and steel cutting yet to begin on the remaining four.  

Topics:

Navy

shipbuilding

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