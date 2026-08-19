Danish fund manager A.P. Moller Capital agrees to buy control of Moroccan logistics group Globex

Danish infrastructure fund manager A.P. Moller Capital has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Moroccan transport and logistics group Globex Investissement through two of its funds, according to A.P. Moller Capital.

Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund II and APM Capital Morocco Fund signed the agreement on 17 August. Globex founder and chief executive Omar El Kadiri will remain in charge alongside the existing management team.

The acquisition has not yet closed and remains subject to customary conditions, including merger-control clearance from Morocco’s Competition Council. The price and exact size of the majority stake were not disclosed.

Amethis, which invested in Globex alongside El Kadiri in 2022, is exiting after a four-year partnership. Globex expanded in 2024 through its acquisition of 100% of Logic Transport and Logic Overseas.

APM Capital Morocco Fund was established in February 2026 with MAD 1.64bn ($176.5m) of commitments. Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund II committed a further MAD 600m ($64.6m), taking the combined strategy to MAD 2.24bn ($241.0m) for investment in Morocco.

A.P. Moller Capital is a Danish institutional fund manager and part of A.P. Moller Group. Globex Investissement was founded in Morocco in 1998 and operates across express delivery, freight forwarding, customs and transit services, chartering, warehousing and road transport.