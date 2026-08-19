  1. Home
  2. News
  3. New Zealand port operator Lyttelton commits NZ$821m to deepwater terminal with 850,000-TEU capacity

2026 August 19   16:24

ports

New Zealand port operator Lyttelton commits NZ$821m to deepwater terminal with 850,000-TEU capacity

New Zealand port operator Lyttelton Port Company will invest NZ$821m ($482m) in a deepwater wharf and container terminal at Te Awaparahi Bay near Christchurch, lifting annual berth capacity to about 850,000 TEU, according to Lyttelton Port Company.  

The project will add a 388-metre deepwater wharf, a five-hectare container terminal, four ship-to-shore cranes and semi-automated gantry yard cranes. Completion is expected by 2031.  

Christchurch City Holdings Limited approved the investment after examining the project's strategic need, business case and funding. CCHL will provide about NZ$300m ($176m) in equity, with LPC funding the balance through debt.  

The transaction required shareholder consideration because its value exceeds 50% of LPC's total assets.  Ageing infrastructure is a key driver of the expansion. Cashin Quay 3 and 4, which together provide one container vessel berth, were damaged in the 2010 and 2011 Canterbury earthquakes and subsequently repaired.  LPC said rebuilding those berths to modern standards would take at least three years and significantly disrupt container operations.  

“Building the Te Awaparahi Bay expansion removes the need to rebuild these wharves and allows the Port to continue operating at full capacity,” chief executive Graeme Sumner said.  

The project will not require reclamation beyond work already under way at Te Awaparahi Bay, which is due to finish in early 2027. LPC said it does not expect to use its remaining reclamation consent before the 2040s, if at all.  The company has the resource consents required for the development. The terminal will use semi-automated equipment as LPC seeks to handle more containers within the available land area.  

Lyttelton Port Company operates New Zealand's largest South Island port. Christchurch City Holdings Limited is the investment arm of Christchurch City Council and the 100% owner of Lyttelton Port Company.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

LNG supplier Avenir LNG bunkers Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas for first time in Honduras

17:05

Fifth MOL-chartered QatarEnergy LNG carrier named Al Sabsab in China

16:44

Maersk terminal arm orders 34 battery-powered yard cranes for New York-New Jersey gateway

15:47

CMA CGM adds $250 per TEU Panama Canal surcharge on Far East trades

15:45

Maersk pushes AI customs checks upstream to flag tariff risks before cargo moves

15:41

Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy orders TMC compressors for two of world’s largest ethane carriers for Malaysia’s MISC

15:39

MOL leases four berths at expanded Kobe container terminal

15:38

UAE halts Iran trade and financial transactions after two ballistic missiles detected

15:36

EU clears Japanese shipping group NYK’s 50% buy into LNG bunker supplier Avenir

15:34

Danish shortsea operator Baltic Shipping puts wind-assisted hybrid coasters into service

15:34

Danish fund manager A.P. Moller Capital agrees to buy control of Moroccan logistics group Globex

15:04

US lawmakers oppose Trump plan to build Navy ships overseas

14:43

Chinese liner New New Shipping to deploy six ice-class boxships on Russia’s Arctic route

14:23

Global ship orderbook jumps 27% in fastest surge since eve of 2008 crisis

13:53

Saudi Aramco resumes crude loadings from its Juaymah and Ras Tanura terminals

13:12

Scottish state-owned shipbuilder Ferguson Marine moves to cut nearly quarter of workforce

12:34

ClassNK adds hydrogen leak benchmarks and methanol tank rules

12:01

Car-carrier group covering 80% of global capacity launches emissions data council

11:49

Tanzania-flagged cargo ship loses power in Turkey’s Dardanelles

11:34

Cargo ship with no crew aboard hit by multiple projectiles off Yemen and declared constructive total loss

11:24

Oman mounts 12-km shoreline clean-up after Caroline Bezengi oil spill

11:13

Filipino chief engineer killed as projectile hits Greek ship manager Modion’s bulker in Strait of Hormuz

10:51

Port of Los Angeles hits second-busiest July with 960,464 TEU

10:29

Japanese shipping group K Line to launch Kobe terminal handling nearly 40% of port’s foreign boxes

2026 August 18

18:01

Norwegian LNG shipowner ALNG posts $6.4m loss as fleet utilisation drops to 66%

17:04

Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia coast guards sign cooperation notes and weigh coordinated patrols

16:41

Danish bulker owner Lauritzen launches second methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax in Philippines

16:20

Singapore cash buyer Wirana tips ageing bulkers and steam-turbine LNG carriers to lift recycling supply

15:31

Maersk hires CEVA veteran Bruno Plantaz as solutions chief as two executives leave

15:00

US shipbuilder Bollinger builds two new Coast Guard icebreaker classes on Gulf Coast

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news