Maersk terminal arm orders 34 battery-powered yard cranes for New York-New Jersey gateway

APM Terminals Elizabeth has ordered 34 fully battery-powered rubber-tyred gantry cranes from Konecranes for its terminal at the Port of New York and New Jersey in the US, with an option for six more, according to Konecranes.

The order was booked in the second quarter of 2026, with deliveries due to be completed by the end of 2028. The E-RTGs will operate entirely on onboard battery packs and will be deployed across the container yard to increase capacity and operational reliability.

The crane order is part of a wider equipment programme unveiled on 18 August that also includes 96 electric terminal tractors from Orange EV.

APM Terminals Elizabeth handles about 28% of container throughput at the Port of New York and New Jersey and supports more than 600 vessel calls and 800,000 truck visits a year.

The investment follows an agreement extending the terminal lease through 2062, alongside plans for more than $500m of investment over the coming years to increase cargo-handling capacity. Konecranes has worked with the terminal for more than 20 years, with some of the first cranes it supplied there still in operation.

APM Terminals is part of Danish shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk, whose terminal network spans more than 60 locations.

Finland-based Konecranes is a lifting and material-handling equipment group with about 16,500 employees in more than 50 countries and 2025 sales of €4.2bn ($4.86bn).