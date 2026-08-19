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2026 August 19   18:05

bunkering

LNG supplier Avenir LNG bunkers Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas for first time in Honduras

Avenir LNG has completed its first LNG bunker delivery to Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas in Honduras, according to Avenir LNG.  

The operation was carried out by the 7,500-cbm Avenir Advantage, a 2020-built LNG bunker and supply vessel owned by Avenir LNG and chartered by Petronas LNG. Axpo Group, the ship’s crew, shore teams and port stakeholders also took part in the delivery.  

Avenir said the operation demonstrated the reach and flexibility of small-scale LNG infrastructure in the Caribbean.  

Royal Caribbean’s seven-night Western Caribbean itinerary, which departed Miami on 15 August, scheduled Icon of the Seas to call at Roatán, Honduras, on 18 August. Avenir identified the bunkering location only as Honduras.  

The delivery was Avenir’s first to Icon of the Seas, but not its first LNG cruise bunkering operation in Honduras.

Avenir Advantage had previously refuelled Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Jubilee at Isla Tropicale in Roatán in an operation identified by Avenir as the cruise industry’s first LNG bunkering in Latin America and the western Caribbean.  

Icon of the Seas is operated by Royal Caribbean International and was the cruise line’s first ship designed to run on LNG. The vessel has six dual-fuel engines and uses LNG as its main fuel.  

Avenir LNG Limited is a midstream LNG and BioLNG company serving small-scale demand in the maritime, industrial and power-generation sectors. It owns and operates five LNG bunker and supply vessels, with two more under construction.  

Royal Caribbean International is a cruise line. Petronas LNG Sdn Bhd is a Malaysian LNG company. 

Topics:

LNG

bunkering

cruises

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