Danish shortsea operator Baltic Shipping puts wind-assisted hybrid coasters into service

Danish shortsea operator Baltic Shipping Company has put two 3,550-dwt wind-assisted hybrid coasters, Baltic Iron and Baltic Timber, into commercial operation, according to Baltic Shipping Company.

Each vessel is equipped with two VentoFoils supplied by Dutch wind-propulsion specialist Econowind and a large battery pack. Baltic Shipping expects the wind systems to cut fuel consumption by up to 12% by generating additional thrust and reducing demand on the main engine.

Baltic Timber entered service first, followed by sister vessel Baltic Iron.

Both ships were built in 2026 by Dutch shipbuilder Damen and operate under the Portuguese flag, with Madeira listed as their home port.

The two vessels are part of a four-ship Damen Combi Freighter 3850 series delivered to German shipowner Reederei Bernd Sibum. The design includes shore-power connectivity and a hybrid PTO/PTI system capable of supporting short periods of zero-emission operation, including in port.

The VentoFoils were installed after the vessels reached Europe. The VentoFoil is a suction-wing system that uses wind to provide additional forward thrust. The units can be controlled from the bridge and tilted when required for cargo operations or air-draught restrictions.

Baltic Shipping Company A/S is a privately owned Danish company based in Hillerød. It traces its operations to 1950 and commercially manages more than 95 dry-cargo vessels ranging from 1,100 dwt to 14,000 dwt. Its activities include chartering, ship agency, ship management, project cargo, vessel operations and stevedoring.

Econowind is a Dutch wind-propulsion technology company supplying VentoFoil systems for commercial vessels.

Damen is a Dutch shipbuilder active in commercial vessel construction and modification.