EU clears Japanese shipping group NYK’s 50% buy into LNG bunker supplier Avenir

The European Commission has cleared Japanese shipping and logistics group Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s acquisition of 50% of LNG bunker supplier Avenir LNG from Stolt-Nielsen, according to the European Commission.

The transaction, approved on 17 August and published on 18 August, was reviewed under the EU’s simplified merger procedure as case M.12325 — NYK / SNL / AVENIR.

“The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given that the joint venture has negligible activities in the European Economic Area.” Stolt-Nielsen, through subsidiary Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd, agreed on 16 March to sell 50% of Avenir LNG to NYK, creating a 50-50 joint venture between the two groups.

The sale comes after Stolt-Nielsen took its ownership of Avenir LNG to 100% in April 2025 following the acquisition of the remaining minority shares. Stolt-Nielsen expects the deal to result in Avenir LNG being deconsolidated from its balance sheet, reducing debt and capital expenditure commitments. The transaction had initially been expected to close in the middle of 2026, subject to customary approvals, including regulatory clearance.

Avenir LNG owns and operates five LNG bunker and supply vessels and has two more under construction. Four of the existing ships have capacities of 7,500 cbm each, while Avenir Achievement has a capacity of 20,000 cbm. Two additional 20,000-cbm vessels are due for delivery in 2026 and 2027.

Avenir LNG Limited, founded in 2017, is an owner and operator of small-scale LNG carriers and LNG bunker vessels serving marine and industrial customers.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, founded in 1885 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese logistics company active in car carriers, container shipping, energy transportation and logistics.

Stolt-Nielsen Limited is an investor and manager of businesses in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. Its portfolio includes Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, Stolt Tank Containers and Stolt Sea Farm. Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd is its subsidiary focused on LNG investments.