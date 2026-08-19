Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy orders TMC compressors for two of world’s largest ethane carriers for Malaysia’s MISC

Hyundai Heavy Industries has ordered marine compressed air systems from TMC Compressors for two 100,000-cbm very large ethane carriers being built for Malaysian shipping line MISC, according to TMC.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2028 and are expected to rank among the world’s largest VLECs. Designed primarily to transport ethane, they will also be capable of carrying ethylene and liquefied petroleum gas.

TMC’s contract covers a complete marine compressed air system for each vessel, including service and control air compressors.

TMC Compressors develops compressor systems exclusively for marine and offshore applications, including vessels operating for weeks, months or years between port calls. Its equipment is designed so crews can maintain the compressors while at sea.

Hyundai Heavy Industries is a shipbuilding company responsible for constructing the two vessels.

MISC is a Malaysian shipping company whose fleet requirements include the transport of liquefied gas cargoes.