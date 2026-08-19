Maersk pushes AI customs checks upstream to flag tariff risks before cargo moves

Danish logistics group Maersk has expanded its AI-powered Trade & Tariff Studio to identify tariff, classification and compliance risks before cargo enters the supply chain, according to Maersk.

The 18 August 2026 release builds on the platform’s 2025 launch and connects early-stage trade planning with AI-assisted pre-entry review, customs execution, reporting and post-declaration audit support in a single workflow.

Maersk said the system is intended to move customs decision-making further upstream, allowing customers to assess duty exposure and compliance requirements while sourcing, product design and production-location decisions are still being made.

Trade & Tariff Studio provides AI-assisted HTS classification guidance and can model how materials, production locations and tariff changes affect landed costs. It also supports bulk classification of thousands of SKUs and continuously scans regulatory developments, tariff actions and customs rulings.

The platform covers overlapping requirements from government agencies including the FDA and EPA, while providing automated document generation, compliance workflows and post-declaration review support.

Customers can interact with the system through a conversational AI interface, upload product photos and technical documents, or submit product links to receive trade and compliance insights in seconds.

The platform is aimed particularly at high-volume retailers, manufacturers, regulated industries and multinational enterprises managing complex global trade requirements.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company with more than 100,000 customers, operations in almost 130 countries and more than 100,000 employees. Its activities include ocean transport, logistics services and container terminal operations at more than 60 gateway and hub locations worldwide.