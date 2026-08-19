CMA CGM adds $250 per TEU Panama Canal surcharge on Far East trades

French liner CMA CGM will impose a $250-per-TEU Panama Canal Transit Surcharge on all cargo moving from the Far East through the canal to parts of Latin America and the Caribbean from 26 August 2026, according to CMA CGM.

The surcharge will apply to shipments bound for the east coast of Central America, the Caribbean, the Leeward Islands, the Windward Islands, Mexico’s east coast, Guyana and Manaus in Brazil.

For US territories and Colombia, the charge will take effect on 6 September 2026.

The surcharge is fixed at $250 per TEU for all cargo covered by the measure.

CMA CGM SA is a French société anonyme headquartered in Marseille. Its corporate group has operations spanning container shipping, logistics and air freight.