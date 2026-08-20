China completes 1,458-acre island reclamation with deep-water harbour in South China Sea

China has completed landfill and dredging work at Antelope Reef in the South China Sea, creating 1,458 acres of reclaimed land with a deep-water harbour and room for a possible runway, according to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The artificial island stretches nearly 6 km and has a straight section of coastline more than 3 km long. A 680-metre wharf fronts the harbour, while construction has begun on buildings at the southeastern end of the island, including a helicopter pad.

Excavation along the northwestern edge appears to be preparation for a possible runway. The section under development extends about 4,300 feet, while the straight edge of the island could accommodate a runway of roughly 10,000 feet. No concrete or other paving material had been laid at the time of the latest satellite assessment.

The reclamation followed at least six months of work. Barges and dredgers had left the reef by the time the most recent imagery was assessed.

China has not announced that Antelope Reef, known in Chinese as Lingyang Reef, is being developed as a new military base.

Ding Duo, director of the Center for International and Regional Studies at China’s National Institute for South China Sea Studies, said on 5 June that construction at the reef was “peaceful and constructive” and could support weather forecasting, disaster response, marine scientific research and maritime safety.

Vietnam, which calls the feature Đá Hải Sâm, also claims sovereignty over the Paracel Islands. Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said in March that Vietnam had historical evidence and a legal basis for its claim over the archipelago, including Antelope Reef.

China has controlled the Paracel Islands since 1974. Antelope Reef had previously been one of the smaller Chinese-held features in the island group before the latest reclamation substantially expanded its land area.