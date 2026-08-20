Hapag-Lloyd buys 25% stake in Rotterdam’s Maasvlakte II terminal

German container carrier Hapag-Lloyd has agreed to acquire a 25% stake in APM Terminals Maasvlakte II B.V. in Rotterdam, according to APM Terminals.

The deal will secure Hapag-Lloyd long-term automated terminal handling capacity at one of the Gemini Cooperation’s key European hubs, while APM Terminals will retain operational control.

"With the planned investment in Rotterdam, we will further enhance the efficiency and reliability of our network. The terminal is a key element for Gemini Cooperation and fits well with our strategy to build a stronger terminal portfolio in core markets," said Dheeraj Bhatia, CTIO of Hapag-Lloyd AG and CEO of Hanseatic Global Terminals.

The Maasvlakte II terminal, operational since 2015, is undergoing a major expansion. The project will add 1,000 metres of deep-sea berth, doubling total deep-sea berth length to 2,000 metres, alongside additional yard capacity, four extra rail tracks, Automated Terminal Tractors and other automated equipment. Annual handling capacity is expected to rise towards 5.4m TEU.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Completion remains subject to approval from the relevant authorities and regulators.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a Hamburg-based container shipping and logistics group. Hanseatic Global Terminals is its wholly owned terminals and infrastructure subsidiary, established in 2023 and headquartered in Rotterdam.

APM Terminals is the terminals division of A.P. Moller - Maersk, while APM Terminals Maasvlakte II B.V. is the Dutch company operating the Rotterdam facility.

Port of Rotterdam Authority is a Dutch public limited company responsible for developing, managing and operating Rotterdam’s port and industrial area.