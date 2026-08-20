  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hapag-Lloyd buys 25% stake in Rotterdam’s Maasvlakte II terminal

2026 August 20   08:16

ports

Hapag-Lloyd buys 25% stake in Rotterdam’s Maasvlakte II terminal

German container carrier Hapag-Lloyd has agreed to acquire a 25% stake in APM Terminals Maasvlakte II B.V. in Rotterdam, according to APM Terminals.  

The deal will secure Hapag-Lloyd long-term automated terminal handling capacity at one of the Gemini Cooperation’s key European hubs, while APM Terminals will retain operational control.  

"With the planned investment in Rotterdam, we will further enhance the efficiency and reliability of our network. The terminal is a key element for Gemini Cooperation and fits well with our strategy to build a stronger terminal portfolio in core markets," said Dheeraj Bhatia, CTIO of Hapag-Lloyd AG and CEO of Hanseatic Global Terminals.  

The Maasvlakte II terminal, operational since 2015, is undergoing a major expansion. The project will add 1,000 metres of deep-sea berth, doubling total deep-sea berth length to 2,000 metres, alongside additional yard capacity, four extra rail tracks, Automated Terminal Tractors and other automated equipment.  Annual handling capacity is expected to rise towards 5.4m TEU.  

Financial terms were not disclosed. Completion remains subject to approval from the relevant authorities and regulators.  

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a Hamburg-based container shipping and logistics group. Hanseatic Global Terminals is its wholly owned terminals and infrastructure subsidiary, established in 2023 and headquartered in Rotterdam.

APM Terminals is the terminals division of A.P. Moller - Maersk, while APM Terminals Maasvlakte II B.V. is the Dutch company operating the Rotterdam facility.

Port of Rotterdam Authority is a Dutch public limited company responsible for developing, managing and operating Rotterdam’s port and industrial area.

Topics:

Port of Rotterdam

APM Terminals

Hapag-Lloyd

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:11

Belgian port authority raises €500m bank line for €5bn Antwerp-Bruges investment drive

14:42

Dutch marine contractor Boskalis profit drops 35%

14:21

C-Job and Glomar unveil methanol-battery offshore support vessel design

13:52

Panama bunker sales jump 10.5% as calls hit 629

13:31

Israeli liner ZIM nearly triples Q2 profit to $64m as revenue hits $1.78bn

12:58

US military opens Oman-side Hormuz corridor for up to 20 tankers a night

12:54

Uzbekistan to open 500,000-tonne logistics centre at Georgia’s Black Sea port in 2027

12:46

Fuel costs drag Norwegian car carrier Höegh Autoliners’ quarterly profit to $86m

12:44

Hong Kong LPG carrier rescues crew from flooding US heavy-lift ship near Japan

12:41

UK nuclear developer CORE POWER signs Texas port deal for floating reactor and nuclear ship study

12:03

South Korea clears $457m Incheon Port redevelopment

12:01

India’s Vizhinjam deepwater port starts direct exports and imports

11:23

Global container ship delays tie up 1.7m TEU of fleet capacity

11:10

Poland clears fast-track bill for 4.5m-TEU port projects at Gdynia and Swinoujscie

11:06

Finland picks Helsinki Shipyard to build new Aino icebreaker for 2029 delivery

11:04

Kyrgyzstan tells IMO no company or individual is authorised to register ships under its flag

10:30

Lloyd’s Register classes LNG carrier-to-FSU conversion in Dubai for Gabon gas project

10:28

Somali piracy hits 10-year high with 13 incidents in seven months

10:25

IAEA to launch global rules drive for nuclear-powered ships in Washington

10:23

South Korean shipping group PanStar to launch country’s first commercial Arctic boxship voyage to Europe

10:20

CK Hutchison launches separate $1.5bn-plus arbitration over Panama Canal ports

10:08

Evergreen and HMM concentrate Far East-Europe capacity into three port calls

09:18

HD Hyundai Samho signs physical AI pact for Busan port equipment

07:48

China completes 1,458-acre island reclamation with deep-water harbour in South China Sea

2026 August 19

18:05

LNG supplier Avenir LNG bunkers Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas for first time in Honduras

17:05

Fifth MOL-chartered QatarEnergy LNG carrier named Al Sabsab in China

16:44

Maersk terminal arm orders 34 battery-powered yard cranes for New York-New Jersey gateway

16:24

New Zealand port operator Lyttelton commits NZ$821m to deepwater terminal with 850,000-TEU capacity

15:47

CMA CGM adds $250 per TEU Panama Canal surcharge on Far East trades

15:45

Maersk pushes AI customs checks upstream to flag tariff risks before cargo moves

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news