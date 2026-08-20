HD Hyundai Samho signs physical AI pact for Busan port equipment

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho has joined forces with Busan Port Authority to develop physical AI-based port equipment, smart port technology and operating systems, according to HD Hyundai Samho.

The two organisations signed a joint R&D memorandum of understanding at Busan Port Authority’s headquarters, targeting smart port solutions, equipment using physical AI, port operating systems, preventive maintenance and upgrades to crane components.

The partners aim to push the technology beyond individual pieces of equipment into systems supporting operations and maintenance across the port process. The work will include management technology covering equipment operation and preventive maintenance.

“In line with the government’s physical AI port strategy, we will accelerate the transition of Busan Port into a smart port,” Busan Port Authority president Song Sang-geun said.

HD Hyundai Samho president Kim Jae-eul said: “By linking our domestic capabilities in manufacturing handling equipment with physical AI technology, we will work with Busan Port Authority to produce effective technological cooperation results that can be applied on site.”

HD Hyundai Samho Co Ltd is a South Korean shipbuilder based in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province. Its portfolio includes containerships, tankers, LNG and LPG carriers, car carriers, bulkers and offshore units.

Busan Port Authority was established in 2004 and is responsible for the development and operation of port facilities at Busan, as well as distripark management, port redevelopment and projects delegated by the South Korean state.