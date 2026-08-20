  1. Home
  2. News
  3. HD Hyundai Samho signs physical AI pact for Busan port equipment

2026 August 20   09:18

ports

HD Hyundai Samho signs physical AI pact for Busan port equipment

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho has joined forces with Busan Port Authority to develop physical AI-based port equipment, smart port technology and operating systems, according to HD Hyundai Samho.  

The two organisations signed a joint R&D memorandum of understanding at Busan Port Authority’s headquarters, targeting smart port solutions, equipment using physical AI, port operating systems, preventive maintenance and upgrades to crane components.  

The partners aim to push the technology beyond individual pieces of equipment into systems supporting operations and maintenance across the port process. The work will include management technology covering equipment operation and preventive maintenance.  

“In line with the government’s physical AI port strategy, we will accelerate the transition of Busan Port into a smart port,” Busan Port Authority president Song Sang-geun said.  

HD Hyundai Samho president Kim Jae-eul said: “By linking our domestic capabilities in manufacturing handling equipment with physical AI technology, we will work with Busan Port Authority to produce effective technological cooperation results that can be applied on site.”  

HD Hyundai Samho Co Ltd is a South Korean shipbuilder based in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province. Its portfolio includes containerships, tankers, LNG and LPG carriers, car carriers, bulkers and offshore units.  

Busan Port Authority was established in 2004 and is responsible for the development and operation of port facilities at Busan, as well as distripark management, port redevelopment and projects delegated by the South Korean state.

Topics:

digitalisation

Busan Port

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:11

Belgian port authority raises €500m bank line for €5bn Antwerp-Bruges investment drive

14:42

Dutch marine contractor Boskalis profit drops 35%

14:21

C-Job and Glomar unveil methanol-battery offshore support vessel design

13:52

Panama bunker sales jump 10.5% as calls hit 629

13:31

Israeli liner ZIM nearly triples Q2 profit to $64m as revenue hits $1.78bn

12:58

US military opens Oman-side Hormuz corridor for up to 20 tankers a night

12:54

Uzbekistan to open 500,000-tonne logistics centre at Georgia’s Black Sea port in 2027

12:46

Fuel costs drag Norwegian car carrier Höegh Autoliners’ quarterly profit to $86m

12:44

Hong Kong LPG carrier rescues crew from flooding US heavy-lift ship near Japan

12:41

UK nuclear developer CORE POWER signs Texas port deal for floating reactor and nuclear ship study

12:03

South Korea clears $457m Incheon Port redevelopment

12:01

India’s Vizhinjam deepwater port starts direct exports and imports

11:23

Global container ship delays tie up 1.7m TEU of fleet capacity

11:10

Poland clears fast-track bill for 4.5m-TEU port projects at Gdynia and Swinoujscie

11:06

Finland picks Helsinki Shipyard to build new Aino icebreaker for 2029 delivery

11:04

Kyrgyzstan tells IMO no company or individual is authorised to register ships under its flag

10:30

Lloyd’s Register classes LNG carrier-to-FSU conversion in Dubai for Gabon gas project

10:28

Somali piracy hits 10-year high with 13 incidents in seven months

10:25

IAEA to launch global rules drive for nuclear-powered ships in Washington

10:23

South Korean shipping group PanStar to launch country’s first commercial Arctic boxship voyage to Europe

10:20

CK Hutchison launches separate $1.5bn-plus arbitration over Panama Canal ports

10:08

Evergreen and HMM concentrate Far East-Europe capacity into three port calls

08:16

Hapag-Lloyd buys 25% stake in Rotterdam’s Maasvlakte II terminal

07:48

China completes 1,458-acre island reclamation with deep-water harbour in South China Sea

2026 August 19

18:05

LNG supplier Avenir LNG bunkers Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas for first time in Honduras

17:05

Fifth MOL-chartered QatarEnergy LNG carrier named Al Sabsab in China

16:44

Maersk terminal arm orders 34 battery-powered yard cranes for New York-New Jersey gateway

16:24

New Zealand port operator Lyttelton commits NZ$821m to deepwater terminal with 850,000-TEU capacity

15:47

CMA CGM adds $250 per TEU Panama Canal surcharge on Far East trades

15:45

Maersk pushes AI customs checks upstream to flag tariff risks before cargo moves

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news