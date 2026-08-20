Evergreen and HMM concentrate Far East-Europe capacity into three port calls

Taiwanese container line Evergreen and South Korea’s HMM have the most concentrated westbound port-call patterns on the Far East-North Europe trade, with theoretical average call sizes of 7,830 TEU and 7,400 TEU per port, in analysis published on 19 August 2026, according to Alphaliner.

Exact call sizes are not public because they are commercially sensitive. Alphaliner’s estimate divides average vessel capacity on each loop by the number of westbound European discharge ports, treating Tanger Med in Morocco as European where it is the first discharge call from the Far East.

Evergreen’s CEM service uses ships averaging 23,490 TEU and has three westbound calls — Rotterdam, Felixstowe and Hamburg — giving 7,830 TEU per port.

Premier Alliance’s FE3, operated with HMM tonnage averaging 22,200 TEU, also has three calls — Felixstowe, Antwerp and Hamburg — giving 7,400 TEU.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company’s Swan service averages 15,000 TEU across six European discharge ports, or 2,500 TEU per port.

Across the wider networks, Premier Alliance averages about 6,050 TEU per call, Ocean Alliance 5,440 TEU, Gemini Cooperation about 4,700 TEU and Geneva-based MSC’s independent network 2,770 TEU.

AIS-derived Hamburg berth data for July showed Evergreen ships alongside for 137 to 187 hours, HMM for 89 to 103 hours, Ocean Network Express for 98 to 111 hours, Hapag-Lloyd for 37 to 55 hours and Maersk for 52 to 63 hours.

Alphaliner’s assessment was: “Congestion is and will remain a growing problem for the liner sector.” It linked the pressure to extreme weather and larger volumes handled during individual megamax calls.

Sea-Intelligence puts 5.0% of global deep-sea container capacity as absorbed by delays, against a pre-pandemic baseline of 2.2%, equivalent to about 1.7m TEU. Global schedule reliability is about 60% to 65%, versus 70% to 80% in 2011-2019, while late ships arrive 5 to 5.5 days behind schedule compared with three to four days before the pandemic.

Alphaliner is AXSMarine’s container shipping intelligence platform, covering more than 2,000 liner services; AXSMarine has had an exclusive partnership with Alphaliner since 2007.

Evergreen Marine Corp was established in Taiwan in 1968 and operates more than 200 fully cellular containerships.

HMM Co Ltd was established in 1976 and is headquartered in Seoul, Republic of Korea.