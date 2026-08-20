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2026 August 20   10:30

shipbuilding

Lloyd’s Register classes LNG carrier-to-FSU conversion in Dubai for Gabon gas project

Lloyd’s Register is providing classification and technical assurance for the conversion of a former LNG carrier into a floating storage unit for a Perenco-linked gas project off Gabon, according to Lloyd’s Register.  

The former LNG carrier LNG Bayelsa, temporarily renamed FSU LNG Cap Lopez, is undergoing conversion at Drydocks World Dubai for Dixstone Lower Gulf FZCO, a Perenco sister company.  Once completed, the unit will provide LNG storage for the offshore project, supporting liquefaction, storage and exports from a near-shore barge.

The project is also intended to reduce routine gas flaring and improve energy efficiency.  The conversion includes extensive steel renewals and project-specific additions, new piping systems, installation of a boil-off gas module and broader life-extension work.  

Lloyd’s Register’s scope covers classification, plan approval, surveys and technical oversight of the conversion and life-extension programme.  

Sean Van der Post, global offshore business director at Lloyd’s Register, said: “The FSU LNG Cap Lopez conversion reflects increasing momentum behind LNG carrier conversions and floating storage solutions as operators seek flexible, lower-impact ways to develop gas resources. Independent technical assurance and robust life-extension strategies are essential as assets are adapted to new operating profiles and environments.  

Michel Gotab, managing director of Dixstone Lower Gulf, said: “Dixstone is working closely with its many partners to deliver new project infrastructure, serving Perenco and the Republic of Gabon in maximizing the potential of the country’s natural gas resources. As a new storage facility for LNG, the FSU LNG Cap Lopez is an integral part of the broader Cap Lopez project, a new gas backbone for Gabon for both local use and export.”  

Lloyd’s Register is a maritime classification society and technical advisory organisation.

Dixstone Lower Gulf FZCO is a Perenco sister company within the group’s oil and gas services activities. Perenco is an international independent hydrocarbon company.

Drydocks World Dubai FZCO is a UAE-based shipyard and marine engineering company providing vessel construction, conversion, repair and maintenance services.

Topics:

LNG

LR

vessel conversion

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