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2026 August 20   11:23

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Global container ship delays tie up 1.7m TEU of fleet capacity

Container ship delays are removing the equivalent of 1.7m TEU of deep-sea capacity from the global market as schedule reliability remains stuck at around 60% to 65%, according to Sea-Intelligence.  

Late vessel arrivals are now averaging delays of 5 to 5.5 days, compared with a pre-pandemic norm of 3 to 4 days. Schedule reliability also remains well below the 70% to 80% range recorded in 2011 to 2019.  

Sea-Intelligence calculates that 5.0% of global deep-sea container capacity is currently tied up by delays, more than double the 2.2% average recorded between 2011 and 2019.  

The difference means an additional 2.8% of global capacity is being absorbed compared with the pre-pandemic baseline, equivalent to about 1.0m TEU.  

At the current fleet size, the full 5.0% absorption rate represents 1.7m TEU of capacity that is effectively unavailable because vessels caught in delays are not moving cargo.  

A container fleet of 1.7m TEU would rank as the world’s eighth-largest, just behind Evergreen. The additional 1.0m TEU absorbed above the pre-pandemic baseline is almost equal to the entire capacity of HMM, currently the world’s eighth-largest container shipping line.  

Sea-Intelligence operates through Sea-Intelligence Pte Ltd in Singapore and Sea-Intelligence ApS in Denmark and provides data, research and advisory services focused on container shipping and global supply chains.

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