CK Hutchison launches separate $1.5bn-plus arbitration over Panama Canal ports

Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison has launched a new international arbitration against Panama seeking more than $1.5bn over the loss of its investments in the Balboa and Cristóbal container terminals at opposite ends of the Panama Canal, according to CK Hutchison’s 20 August announcement.

The treaty case is separate from arbitration already brought by its subsidiary Panama Ports Company under the concession contract and International Chamber of Commerce rules.

CK Hutchison’s proceedings began on 20 August in Hong Kong, or 19 August in Panama, and concern measures taken in 2025 and 2026 that ended the ports concession and placed the terminals under state control.

The group had notified Panama of a treaty dispute on 4 February. “The board strongly disagrees with the measures taken by Panama in violation of the treaty,” CK Hutchison said.

Panama Ports Company began its separate arbitration on 3 February and by March was seeking at least $2bn in damages.

Panama’s Supreme Court unanimously ruled on 29 January that Law 5 of 1997, related amendments and the concession extension were unconstitutional. The ruling took effect on 23 February. Temporary concessions of up to 18 months were subsequently awarded to APMT Panamá for Balboa and TIL Panamá for Cristóbal.

The dispute comes as CK Hutchison works to complete the proposed sale of most of its international ports portfolio. The group agreed in principle in March 2025 to sell assets including its 90% interest in Panama Ports Company and controlling interests in businesses operating 43 ports in 23 countries to a consortium of BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners and Terminal Investment Limited. The portfolio had an agreed enterprise value of $22.8bn. The transaction has yet to close. CK Hutchison group finance director Frank Sixt said on 13 August there was “absolutely nothing to report from a transaction point of view”.

CK Hutchison Holdings is a Hong Kong-based multinational conglomerate with businesses in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure and telecommunications.

Panama Ports Company is its Panama subsidiary and the concessionaire previously responsible for Balboa and Cristóbal.