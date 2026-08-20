South Korean shipping group PanStar to launch country’s first commercial Arctic boxship voyage to Europe

South Korean shipping group PanStar is preparing to send PanStar Acro from Busan New Port on 22 August on the country’s first trial container voyage to Europe via the Arctic, according to PanStar Cargo e-Service.

The PAES 001W voyage is scheduled to reach Felixstowe on 9 September, Rotterdam on 10 September and Gdansk on 16 September, giving transit times from South Korea of 18, 19 and 25 days, respectively.

The South Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has estimated the round trip at 40 to 45 days. PanStar’s current schedule puts the return departure from Gdansk on 17 September and arrival at Busan New Port on 7 October, about 46 days after the outbound sailing.

PanStar is seeking at least 1,300 TEU of cargo, including automobile parts, food and cosmetics, as well as shipments originating in China and Japan. The ship is due to sail with 20 South Korean and Indonesian seafarers.

The approximately 2,800-TEU PanStar Acro, IMO 9571313, is the former HMM Mombasa. PanStar acquired the vessel from HMM and it is registered under the Panamanian flag. PanStar Line Dot Com was selected for the Arctic pilot by Korea Ocean Business Corporation and the Korea Shipowners’ Association. The tender called for a roughly 3,000-TEU containership capable of obtaining a Polar Ship Certificate and making a round trip between South Korea and Europe via the Northern Sea Route.

If completed as planned, the voyage would become South Korea’s first commercial container voyage to Europe via the Arctic.

PanStar traces its origins to 1990 and has operations in South Korea and Japan. PanStar Line Dot Com was established in 1999 as the group’s shipping affiliate.