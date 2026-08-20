IAEA to launch global rules drive for nuclear-powered ships in Washington

The International Atomic Energy Agency will formally launch its Atomic Technologies Licensed for Applications at Sea initiative in Washington on 26-27 August to develop an international framework for civil nuclear-powered ships and floating nuclear power plants, according to the IAEA.

ATLAS is intended to tackle safety, licensing, legal and regulatory issues, liability, safeguards and maritime classification as developers examine small modular reactors for ship propulsion and offshore power.

The two-day launch will introduce the initiative’s structure and initial work plan rather than a finished regulatory regime.

Six project groups will cover international safety codes and standards; legal and regulatory framework; maritime classification; safeguards; nuclear security; and a deployment roadmap for technology, infrastructure and the fuel cycle.

IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi and US energy secretary Chris Wright are due to open the ministerial session on 26 August. “Nuclear energy is fast emerging as a game-changer,” Grossi said.

Industry participants include Sangmin Park of South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, Andrey Rozhdestvin of Russia’s Rosatom Energy Projects, Mikal Boe of Core Power, Stefano Buono of newcleo and US-based Amazon executive David Cardadeiro. Masud Karim, deputy director of the International Maritime Organization’s Maritime Safety Division, is also scheduled to take part. The US will hold a separate industry showcase on 25 August. Heads of invited IAEA member-state delegations are due to visit NS Savannah in Baltimore on 27 August, the first nuclear-powered merchant ship.

The initiative is developing alongside IMO work to revise the Code of Safety for Nuclear Merchant Ships, adopted in 1981, and SOLAS chapter VIII. The current IMO workplan targets finalisation in 2030, with SOLAS amendments due for approval at MSC 117 and adoption of the revised Nuclear Code and amendments at MSC 118.

“One of the main issues is the need to have an international framework to provide regulatory predictability,” IAEA deputy director general Karine Herviou said at a Lloyd’s Register roundtable in Athens in June.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is the holding company at the centre of HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding and offshore division.

Core Power develops ship-based nuclear energy systems. newcleo is a private nuclear company developing lead-cooled fast reactors.

The IAEA was established in 1957 and is headquartered in Vienna.