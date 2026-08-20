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2026 August 20   10:28

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Somali piracy hits 10-year high with 13 incidents in seven months

Somali piracy has climbed to its highest level in a decade, with 13 piracy-related incidents recorded in the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea and off Somalia in the first seven months of 2026, according to Danish Shipping.  

The tally compares with eight incidents in all of 2024 and five in 2025. Activity remains well below the 2009-2011 peak, when more than 200 attacks were recorded annually.  

“Of course, I am concerned when I see that the number of piracy-related incidents off Somalia is rising. It brings back unpleasant memories,” Danish Shipping deputy chief executive Jacob K. Clasen said.  The organisation urged shipowners to conduct detailed risk assessments and follow international Best Management Practices when operating in the region.  

The warning comes after eight armed men boarded the Cameroon-flagged general cargo vessel Lutuf about four nautical miles south of Mareeyo, Somalia, on 17 August. The vessel, bound for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, had eight crew members — six Indian nationals, one Georgian and one Turkish national.  The attackers used the cargo ship Sward, which had been hijacked on 26 April, as a mothership. The Lutuf seizure was not included in the 13 incidents underpinning the Danish Shipping tally circulated on 19 August.  

The increase off Somalia contrasts with a wider decline in piracy and armed robbery. The International Maritime Bureau recorded 38 incidents worldwide in the first half of 2026, down from 90 in the same period of 2025 and 60 in 2024, the lowest first-half total since 1992.  Somali pirates accounted for 94% of all crew taken hostage worldwide during the first half of 2026, while four vessels were hijacked in the region between April and May.

Somalia-related incidents represented about 30% of cases in the IMB global register during the period.  Danish Shipping said Somali pirate groups continue to target vulnerable vessels, particularly fishing vessels that can later be used as motherships for attacks farther offshore.  

Danish Shipping is Denmark’s trade and employers’ organisation for the shipping industry. Founded in 1884 and based in Copenhagen, it represents nearly 90 shipping and offshore companies.

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