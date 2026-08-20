Kyrgyzstan tells IMO no company or individual is authorised to register ships under its flag

Kyrgyzstan has told the International Maritime Organization that no company or individual is currently authorised to register, represent, operate or use seagoing vessels under the Kyrgyz flag, according to the International Maritime Organization.

The government said it had “not granted any authorization to any legal entity or individual” for those activities. The communication was dated 30 July and circulated to IMO member states on 18 August 2026.

Any ship registration or operation carried out without official approval from Kyrgyz state authorities should be treated as unauthorised and would have no legal consequences for the Kyrgyz Republic, the communication said.

The move comes as landlocked Kyrgyzstan develops a legal framework for a merchant fleet and international ship register.

President Sadyr Zhaparov signed the Kyrgyz Republic’s Merchant Shipping Code on 6 August after its adoption by the Jogorku Kenesh on 24 June. The legislation applies to seagoing vessels operating on international routes under the Kyrgyz flag and is due to enter into force six months after publication of the enabling law. Kyrgyzstan became the IMO’s 176th member state on 27 February 2024.

The IMO said in April that 529 ships had been identified as falsely flying a country’s flag over the previous year, affecting nearly 40 member states.

Maritime Register LLC is a Kyrgyz limited liability company that was selected in April 2025 to serve as national operator of the country’s maritime register. Its responsibilities included vessel registration, certification and oversight of compliance with international maritime standards.