Finland picks Helsinki Shipyard to build new Aino icebreaker for 2029 delivery

Finland has selected DNY Finland Oy, operator of Helsinki Shipyard, to build the 96-metre Aino icebreaker, with construction starting in 2027 and delivery targeted for September 2029, according to Helsinki Shipyard.

The B+ class vessel will replace Voima, which entered service in 1954 and was also built at the Helsinki yard. Aino will be 24 metres wide and have 10.5 MW of propulsion power. It is designed to open a channel about 25 metres wide through ice.

The propulsion system will combine conventional straight shaft lines with a bow-mounted azimuthing thruster.

Helsinki Shipyard will handle assembly and shipyard delivery, while affiliate Sata Shipbuilding in Pori will carry out steel production and block fabrication.

“We are extremely proud to have been selected to build the Aino icebreaker. Aino is being designed for Finnish conditions and the needs of Finnish winter navigation, and it will be built in Finland together with the Finnish maritime industry network,” said Mika Heiskanen, CEO for Davie’s Shipyards in Finland.

The project has received €42m ($49.1m) from the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility. More than 95% of Finland’s foreign trade in goods moves by sea.

“It is fitting that the successor to Voima will be built at the same shipyard where Finnish icebreaking history has been made for more than a century,” Helsinki Shipyard managing director Kim Salmi said.

The yard said every icebreaker built in Finland during the past 25 years, and around half of those currently operating worldwide, were built in Helsinki.

DNY Finland Oy is the legal entity operating Helsinki Shipyard at Hietalahti in Helsinki. Helsinki Shipyard and Sata Shipbuilding are part of British-owned maritime industrial group Inocea, which has operations in Finland, Canada and the US.

Inocea has announced a €200m ($233.8m) investment programme for its Helsinki and Pori yards through the remainder of the decade.