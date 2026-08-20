  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Poland clears fast-track bill for 4.5m-TEU port projects at Gdynia and Swinoujscie

2026 August 20   11:10

ports

Poland clears fast-track bill for 4.5m-TEU port projects at Gdynia and Swinoujscie

Poland has approved a fast-track infrastructure bill covering deepwater container projects at Gdynia and Swinoujscie with combined planned capacity of 4.5m TEU per year, according to the Polish prime minister’s office.  

The Council of Ministers approved draft law UD262 on 18 August. The measure is designed to shorten administrative and court procedures for major infrastructure projects, including Gdynia’s Outer Port and access infrastructure, as well as expansion of the outer harbour at Swinoujscie and maritime access works for Cape Pomerania.  

The bill allows shorter deadlines for administrative decisions, replacement of some construction permits with notification procedures and faster geological, surveying and maritime approvals. Selected administrative decisions can also take immediate effect.  

Cape Pomerania is budgeted at about PLN 10bn ($2.70bn). The project includes about 186 hectares of reclaimed land, a 1.3-km main quay, nearly 3 km of new quays and a 17-metre-deep approach channel and harbour basin. Planned capacity is 2m TEU per year.  

Construction began on 13 July with a temporary technical access road. The first contract is worth about PLN 27.5m ($7.44m) and is scheduled for 10 months, while seabed clearance is under way in the future breakwater area.  

Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak called Cape Pomerania the largest port investment in Poland’s recent history. Deputy Infrastructure Minister Arkadiusz Marchewka said the government was investing PLN 10bn in the project.  

Gdynia’s Outer Port is a separate public-private partnership valued at more than PLN 5bn (more than $1.35bn). It is planned on more than 150 hectares of reclaimed land and is designed for about 2.5m TEU per year.  

The Port of Gdynia Authority is in the final phase of selecting a private partner, with final bids due on 30 September 2026 after bidders sought more time. The first reinforced-concrete caisson for the future breakwaters was launched in July, with close to 50 caissons expected over the following year.  The wider package also covers road and rail access to Polish ports and other transport, maritime and water-management infrastructure.

The measure remains a government-approved draft bill and has not been enacted.  

The Port of Gdynia Authority is overwhelmingly state-owned, with Poland’s State Treasury holding 99.926% of its share capital.

Szczecin and Swinoujscie Seaports Authority, which manages the ports of Szczecin and Swinoujscie, is majority-owned by Poland’s State Treasury.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:11

Belgian port authority raises €500m bank line for €5bn Antwerp-Bruges investment drive

14:42

Dutch marine contractor Boskalis profit drops 35%

14:21

C-Job and Glomar unveil methanol-battery offshore support vessel design

13:52

Panama bunker sales jump 10.5% as calls hit 629

13:31

Israeli liner ZIM nearly triples Q2 profit to $64m as revenue hits $1.78bn

12:58

US military opens Oman-side Hormuz corridor for up to 20 tankers a night

12:54

Uzbekistan to open 500,000-tonne logistics centre at Georgia’s Black Sea port in 2027

12:46

Fuel costs drag Norwegian car carrier Höegh Autoliners’ quarterly profit to $86m

12:44

Hong Kong LPG carrier rescues crew from flooding US heavy-lift ship near Japan

12:41

UK nuclear developer CORE POWER signs Texas port deal for floating reactor and nuclear ship study

12:03

South Korea clears $457m Incheon Port redevelopment

12:01

India’s Vizhinjam deepwater port starts direct exports and imports

11:23

Global container ship delays tie up 1.7m TEU of fleet capacity

11:06

Finland picks Helsinki Shipyard to build new Aino icebreaker for 2029 delivery

11:04

Kyrgyzstan tells IMO no company or individual is authorised to register ships under its flag

10:30

Lloyd’s Register classes LNG carrier-to-FSU conversion in Dubai for Gabon gas project

10:28

Somali piracy hits 10-year high with 13 incidents in seven months

10:25

IAEA to launch global rules drive for nuclear-powered ships in Washington

10:23

South Korean shipping group PanStar to launch country’s first commercial Arctic boxship voyage to Europe

10:20

CK Hutchison launches separate $1.5bn-plus arbitration over Panama Canal ports

10:08

Evergreen and HMM concentrate Far East-Europe capacity into three port calls

09:18

HD Hyundai Samho signs physical AI pact for Busan port equipment

08:16

Hapag-Lloyd buys 25% stake in Rotterdam’s Maasvlakte II terminal

07:48

China completes 1,458-acre island reclamation with deep-water harbour in South China Sea

2026 August 19

18:05

LNG supplier Avenir LNG bunkers Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas for first time in Honduras

17:05

Fifth MOL-chartered QatarEnergy LNG carrier named Al Sabsab in China

16:44

Maersk terminal arm orders 34 battery-powered yard cranes for New York-New Jersey gateway

16:24

New Zealand port operator Lyttelton commits NZ$821m to deepwater terminal with 850,000-TEU capacity

15:47

CMA CGM adds $250 per TEU Panama Canal surcharge on Far East trades

15:45

Maersk pushes AI customs checks upstream to flag tariff risks before cargo moves

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news