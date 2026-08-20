Poland clears fast-track bill for 4.5m-TEU port projects at Gdynia and Swinoujscie

Poland has approved a fast-track infrastructure bill covering deepwater container projects at Gdynia and Swinoujscie with combined planned capacity of 4.5m TEU per year, according to the Polish prime minister’s office.

The Council of Ministers approved draft law UD262 on 18 August. The measure is designed to shorten administrative and court procedures for major infrastructure projects, including Gdynia’s Outer Port and access infrastructure, as well as expansion of the outer harbour at Swinoujscie and maritime access works for Cape Pomerania.

The bill allows shorter deadlines for administrative decisions, replacement of some construction permits with notification procedures and faster geological, surveying and maritime approvals. Selected administrative decisions can also take immediate effect.

Cape Pomerania is budgeted at about PLN 10bn ($2.70bn). The project includes about 186 hectares of reclaimed land, a 1.3-km main quay, nearly 3 km of new quays and a 17-metre-deep approach channel and harbour basin. Planned capacity is 2m TEU per year.

Construction began on 13 July with a temporary technical access road. The first contract is worth about PLN 27.5m ($7.44m) and is scheduled for 10 months, while seabed clearance is under way in the future breakwater area.

Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak called Cape Pomerania the largest port investment in Poland’s recent history. Deputy Infrastructure Minister Arkadiusz Marchewka said the government was investing PLN 10bn in the project.

Gdynia’s Outer Port is a separate public-private partnership valued at more than PLN 5bn (more than $1.35bn). It is planned on more than 150 hectares of reclaimed land and is designed for about 2.5m TEU per year.

The Port of Gdynia Authority is in the final phase of selecting a private partner, with final bids due on 30 September 2026 after bidders sought more time. The first reinforced-concrete caisson for the future breakwaters was launched in July, with close to 50 caissons expected over the following year. The wider package also covers road and rail access to Polish ports and other transport, maritime and water-management infrastructure.

The measure remains a government-approved draft bill and has not been enacted.

The Port of Gdynia Authority is overwhelmingly state-owned, with Poland’s State Treasury holding 99.926% of its share capital.

Szczecin and Swinoujscie Seaports Authority, which manages the ports of Szczecin and Swinoujscie, is majority-owned by Poland’s State Treasury.