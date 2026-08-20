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2026 August 20   15:11

ports

Belgian port authority raises €500m bank line for €5bn Antwerp-Bruges investment drive

Belgium’s Port of Antwerp-Bruges has secured a €500m ($584m) revolving credit facility to support about €5bn ($5.84bn) of infrastructure investment over the next decade, according to Port of Antwerp-Bruges.  

KBC Bank is coordinator and agent for the facility, with ABN AMRO Bank acting as sustainability coordinator. Belfius Bank, Coöperatieve Rabobank, Crédit Agricole CIB and Société Générale are also participating.  

The investment programme includes redevelopment of the Europa Terminal in Antwerp and the cruise terminal in Zeebrugge.  

Port of Antwerp-Bruges invested €1.7bn ($1.99bn) over the previous decade. Average annual investment reached about €250m ($292m) over the past three years, compared with less than €100m ($117m) several years earlier, and annual spending is expected to rise towards €400m to €500m ($467m to $584m).  

Chief financial officer Nadine Aerts said the scale of the programme means the port can no longer finance investment primarily from its own resources.  

The Europa Terminal redevelopment was launched in 2022 with planned investment of €835m ($976m), including more than €500m ($584m) from PSA.

The nine-year project includes rebuilding a 1,200-metre quay wall to a depth of 16.5 metres, enabling the terminal to handle containerships of up to 25,000 TEU.

The project is expected to cut the terminal’s carbon footprint by more than 50%.  

The port is also working with Rabobank on longer-term financing structures and potential investors. It expects to move into a net debt position around the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027.  

Port of Antwerp-Bruges is a public limited company under public law owned by the cities of Antwerp and Bruges. It handles about 267m tonnes of cargo annually, hosts more than 1,400 companies, supports around 164,000 direct and indirect jobs and generates about €21bn ($24.53bn) in added value. 

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Port of Antwerp-Bruges

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