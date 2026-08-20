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2026 August 20   12:01

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India’s Vizhinjam deepwater port starts direct exports and imports

India’s Vizhinjam International Seaport has started direct export-import operations, adding gateway cargo to a business previously focused on transshipment, according to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.  

Kerala chief minister V.D. Satheesan launched the service on 18 August and flagged off the first two export containers, both bound for Europe.  One carried about 4,000 kg of food products from Thiruvananthapuram-based Nilamels Exports to Valencia, Spain, including jackfruit and banana chips and Marayoor jaggery.  

The start follows final customs approval on 24 July, but the initial regime remains restricted to full-container-load cargo.  Imports must qualify for direct port delivery and leave the terminal within 48 hours of landing. Less-than-container-load cargo, loose cargo and containers requiring examination at a container freight station are excluded because Vizhinjam does not yet have a designated CFS.  Exports are limited to full containers under direct port entry, including factory-stuffed, self-sealed or customs-sealed boxes. Road transshipment between Vizhinjam and other notified customs facilities is permitted.  

APSEZ plans to raise Vizhinjam’s annual capacity from 1.6m TEU to 5.7m TEU under a ₹16,000-crore ($1.67bn) expansion targeted for completion by December 2028.  The project will add 1,200 metres of container berth along with rail, road and logistics infrastructure.  

Vizhinjam lies about 10 nautical miles from the main east-west shipping route and has a natural draft of 18 to 20 metres. It has an 800-metre berth, eight quay cranes and 24 fully automated yard cranes.  The port handled 1.3m TEU in the year to March 2026 and passed 2m TEU within 18 months of starting operations, after more than 950 vessel calls, including over 70 ultra-large container vessels. 

Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited is the concessionaire for Vizhinjam International Seaport. Terminal Investment Limited is the terminal investment arm of Mediterranean Shipping Company group. Nilamels Exports is a Thiruvananthapuram-based exporter.

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