ZPMC completes trials of second heavy-lift newbuild for Chinese-Polish carrier Chipolbrok

Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) completed sea trials on 18 August of the second 38,000-dwt-class multipurpose heavy-lift vessel in a four-ship series for Chinese-Polish carrier Chipolbrok, according to International Ship Network.

The trials covered manoeuvring, main-engine loading, speed and steering gear, with results meeting design requirements. The yard also tested the vessel’s shaft-generator and battery power system at sea.

The ship is fitted with three 350-tonne ZPMC cranes, two of which can work in tandem for lifts of up to 700 tonnes. It is 182 metres long, 30 metres wide and 17 metres deep, with a service speed of 14.5 knots.

Its cargo arrangement includes a full-length open deck and two long holds, the largest measuring 76.8 metres. Adjustable tween decks are designed for wind turbine components, large construction machinery and other heavy or oversized project cargo.

The design incorporates ducted propellers and rudder bulbs intended to improve fuel efficiency by up to 4% at service speed, together with a 1,000-kW battery system and high-voltage shore power.

ZPMC uses a 38,000-tonne project designation for the vessels, while Chipolbrok gives their deadweight at about 37,450 dwt.

The vessel is identified only as No. 2. Chipolbrok has named the first two launched ships MV Wyspiański and MV Chełmoński.

MV Wyspiański was launched on 20 May, while MV Chełmoński entered the water several days earlier. ZPMC put the launch of the second ship on 17 May.

The third and fourth vessels completed keel laying in March. Chipolbrok’s corporate history records the August 2024 order as two firm vessels plus two options, while ZPMC was treating the programme as a four-ship series by May 2026.

Chipolbrok, formally the Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company, was established in 1951 and has headquarters in Shanghai and Gdynia. Its business includes breakbulk, project cargo and heavy-lift shipping.

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries is a Chinese state-owned heavy-equipment manufacturer active in port machinery, offshore engineering equipment, heavy-lift vessels, marine transport and large steel structures.