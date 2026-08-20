  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ZPMC completes trials of second heavy-lift newbuild for Chinese-Polish carrier Chipolbrok

2026 August 20   18:01

shipbuilding

ZPMC completes trials of second heavy-lift newbuild for Chinese-Polish carrier Chipolbrok

Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) completed sea trials on 18 August of the second 38,000-dwt-class multipurpose heavy-lift vessel in a four-ship series for Chinese-Polish carrier Chipolbrok, according to International Ship Network.  

The trials covered manoeuvring, main-engine loading, speed and steering gear, with results meeting design requirements. The yard also tested the vessel’s shaft-generator and battery power system at sea.  

The ship is fitted with three 350-tonne ZPMC cranes, two of which can work in tandem for lifts of up to 700 tonnes. It is 182 metres long, 30 metres wide and 17 metres deep, with a service speed of 14.5 knots.  

Its cargo arrangement includes a full-length open deck and two long holds, the largest measuring 76.8 metres. Adjustable tween decks are designed for wind turbine components, large construction machinery and other heavy or oversized project cargo.  

The design incorporates ducted propellers and rudder bulbs intended to improve fuel efficiency by up to 4% at service speed, together with a 1,000-kW battery system and high-voltage shore power.  

ZPMC uses a 38,000-tonne project designation for the vessels, while Chipolbrok gives their deadweight at about 37,450 dwt.  

The vessel is identified only as No. 2. Chipolbrok has named the first two launched ships MV Wyspiański and MV Chełmoński.

MV Wyspiański was launched on 20 May, while MV Chełmoński entered the water several days earlier. ZPMC put the launch of the second ship on 17 May.

The third and fourth vessels completed keel laying in March. Chipolbrok’s corporate history records the August 2024 order as two firm vessels plus two options, while ZPMC was treating the programme as a four-ship series by May 2026.  

Chipolbrok, formally the Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company, was established in 1951 and has headquarters in Shanghai and Gdynia. Its business includes breakbulk, project cargo and heavy-lift shipping.  

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries is a Chinese state-owned heavy-equipment manufacturer active in port machinery, offshore engineering equipment, heavy-lift vessels, marine transport and large steel structures.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:12

Japanese shipbuilder Namura considers Japan’s first new large shipbuilding dock since 2017

16:21

Brazil port groups demand Tapajós River dredging before mid-September as El Niño threat grows

15:11

Belgian port authority raises €500m bank line for €5bn Antwerp-Bruges investment drive

14:42

Dutch marine contractor Boskalis profit drops 35%

14:21

C-Job and Glomar unveil methanol-battery offshore support vessel design

13:52

Panama bunker sales jump 10.5% as calls hit 629

13:31

Israeli liner ZIM nearly triples Q2 profit to $64m as revenue hits $1.78bn

12:58

US military opens Oman-side Hormuz corridor for up to 20 tankers a night

12:54

Uzbekistan to open 500,000-tonne logistics centre at Georgia’s Black Sea port in 2027

12:46

Fuel costs drag Norwegian car carrier Höegh Autoliners’ quarterly profit to $86m

12:44

Hong Kong LPG carrier rescues crew from flooding US heavy-lift ship near Japan

12:41

UK nuclear developer CORE POWER signs Texas port deal for floating reactor and nuclear ship study

12:03

South Korea clears $457m Incheon Port redevelopment

12:01

India’s Vizhinjam deepwater port starts direct exports and imports

11:23

Global container ship delays tie up 1.7m TEU of fleet capacity

11:10

Poland clears fast-track bill for 4.5m-TEU port projects at Gdynia and Swinoujscie

11:06

Finland picks Helsinki Shipyard to build new Aino icebreaker for 2029 delivery

11:04

Kyrgyzstan tells IMO no company or individual is authorised to register ships under its flag

10:30

Lloyd’s Register classes LNG carrier-to-FSU conversion in Dubai for Gabon gas project

10:28

Somali piracy hits 10-year high with 13 incidents in seven months

10:25

IAEA to launch global rules drive for nuclear-powered ships in Washington

10:23

South Korean shipping group PanStar to launch country’s first commercial Arctic boxship voyage to Europe

10:20

CK Hutchison launches separate $1.5bn-plus arbitration over Panama Canal ports

10:08

Evergreen and HMM concentrate Far East-Europe capacity into three port calls

09:18

HD Hyundai Samho signs physical AI pact for Busan port equipment

08:16

Hapag-Lloyd buys 25% stake in Rotterdam’s Maasvlakte II terminal

07:48

China completes 1,458-acre island reclamation with deep-water harbour in South China Sea

2026 August 19

18:05

LNG supplier Avenir LNG bunkers Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas for first time in Honduras

17:05

Fifth MOL-chartered QatarEnergy LNG carrier named Al Sabsab in China

16:44

Maersk terminal arm orders 34 battery-powered yard cranes for New York-New Jersey gateway

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news