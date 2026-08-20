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2026 August 20   17:12

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Japanese shipbuilder Namura considers Japan’s first new large shipbuilding dock since 2017

Japanese shipbuilder Namura Shipbuilding is considering a large new construction and repair dock in western Japan that would be the country’s first new large shipbuilding dock since 2017, according to Kyodo.  

The project is envisaged for Imari Bay in Saga Prefecture by 2035, although Namura has not announced a final investment decision.  

The move would add major new capacity as Japan targets a doubling of annual shipbuilding output from about 9m gt to 18m gt by 2035.  

Namura’s existing construction dock at its Imari works measures 450 metres by 70 metres and is 11.5 metres deep. The yard uses a semi-tandem building system with gates at both ends, allowing overlapping construction cycles in different sections of the dock.  

Japan’s previous major new shipbuilding dock was completed by Imabari Shipbuilding at its Marugame yard in September 2017. The 610-metre-long, 80-metre-wide and 11.7-metre-deep facility is served by three 1,330-tonne goliath cranes and was the country’s first new large shipbuilding dock in 17 years.  

Founded in Osaka in 1911, Namura operates shipbuilding, shiprepair, machinery and steel-structure businesses. The group recorded consolidated revenue of ¥159.0bn ($997m) for the financial year ended March 2026 and had 2,436 employees at the end of March.  

Imabari Shipbuilding is a Japanese shipbuilding group with production facilities including Marugame and Saijo. Its Saijo facility opened in 2000.

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