Brazil port groups demand Tapajós River dredging before mid-September as El Niño threat grows

Brazilian port terminal groups are pressing the federal government to authorise urgent maintenance dredging on the Tapajós River in Pará before falling water levels shut the work window, warning that a strong El Niño could disrupt one of the country’s main northern grain routes.

Jesualdo Conceição Silva, director-president of the Brazilian Association of Port Terminals (ABTP), said navigation remains uninterrupted but warned that dredgers may no longer be able to reach the most critical shallow stretches from around mid-September. The dredging itself could take one to two weeks.

Fifteen Brazilian industry organisations, including ABTP, have sought an emergency meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over the river.

The Ministry of Ports and Airports has decided not to dredge the stretch between Itaituba and Santarém for now after technical assessments, inter-agency discussions and consultations involving Indigenous peoples and traditional communities.

The Tapajós handled 16.8m tonnes of cargo in 2025, up 14.3% year on year, with soybeans and corn accounting for most of the traffic. Grain moves by barge from the Itaituba and Miritituba area towards export terminals at Santarém and Barcarena.

Gabriel Azevedo of Amazon port association AMPORT warned that falling water levels combined with the possibility of an exceptionally strong El Niño could increase pressure on Amazon waterways following low-water problems in 2023 and 2024.

The federal government launched a R$74.8m ($14.4m) maintenance dredging tender in January but suspended the procurement in February. Brazil’s Federal Court of Accounts later raised issues including environmental licensing, an environmental impact assessment and prior consultation with traditional peoples.

Infrastructure association MoveInfra warned on 30 July that loss of navigability could put 3.5m to 5.5m tonnes of grain movements at risk and add R$500m to R$800m ($96.5m to $154.4m) in logistics costs. It said cargo restrictions could begin in August, with partial or complete stoppages possible on critical stretches from mid-September without dredging.

ABTP is a Brazilian non-profit port industry association representing 109 member companies with 257 terminals across 22 states.