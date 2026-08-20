C-Job and Glomar unveil methanol-battery offshore support vessel design

Dutch ship designer C-Job Naval Architects and offshore vessel operator Glomar have unveiled a nearly 80-metre multi-purpose offshore support vessel design combining methanol dual-fuel propulsion, battery power and equipment for subsea inspection, cable trenching and ROV operations, according to C-Job Naval Architects.

The vessel is intended to become Glomar’s first offshore support vessel of this configuration. It is designed with DP2 dynamic positioning and Ice Class capability, an ROV hangar, a moon pool and dedicated deck space for cable-trenching equipment.

The propulsion concept combines dual-fuel engines capable of running on methanol and marine gas oil with integrated methanol tanks and battery power systems. The design also includes Methanol Ready and Green Plus notations.

Accommodation is planned for 60 people, with 42 single cabins and nine double rooms. The layout also includes a gym, sauna, sky lounge and exposed lounge.

The companies worked together on the allocation of indoor and outdoor spaces, exhaust arrangements and the integration of renewable-fuel systems.

C-Job Naval Architects is a Netherlands-headquartered naval architecture and engineering company providing ship design, conversion and decarbonisation services. It has eight offices across six countries and works on alternative-fuel technologies including methanol, ammonia and hydrogen.

Glomar Offshore is a privately owned company based in Den Helder that operates offshore support vessels for multi-purpose, standby, emergency response and rescue, guard and survey work. It has 21 vessels available for charter and more than 250 crew members.