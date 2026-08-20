Israeli liner ZIM nearly triples Q2 profit to $64m as revenue hits $1.78bn

Israeli container carrier ZIM Integrated Shipping Services nearly tripled second-quarter net profit to $64m as revenue climbed 9% to $1.78bn from $1.64bn, according to ZIM.

Net income increased 170% from $24m a year earlier as ZIM carried 922,000 TEU, up 3%, and its average freight rate rose 8% to $1,590 per TEU.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to $491m and adjusted net income jumped 226% to $77m. EBIT eased to $144m from $149m, while diluted earnings per share rose to $0.53 from $0.19. Free cash flow reached $386m in the quarter. ZIM ended June with $2.53bn in total cash and net debt of $2.77bn.

The stronger quarter was not enough to reverse the weaker first half. Revenue for the six months fell to $3.18bn from $3.64bn, while ZIM swung to a $22m net loss from a $320m profit a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA dropped to $804m from $1.25bn.

ZIM kept its 2026 guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $2.0bn to $2.4bn and adjusted EBIT of $700m to $1.1bn.

The guidance would allow dividends on the 2026 results under ZIM’s existing policy, subject to board approval, Israeli law and restrictions under its merger agreement with Hapag-Lloyd.

Hapag-Lloyd agreed in February to acquire ZIM for $35 per share in cash in a deal valuing the company at about $4.2bn. ZIM shareholders approved the transaction on 30 April. Completion remains subject to regulatory approvals and is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.

ZIM did not hold an earnings call because of the pending transaction. The carrier operates 115 containerships with about 707,000 TEU of capacity and 13 car carriers. Charter agreements cover another 40 vessels totalling about 286,000 TEU, most of them newbuildings, including ten 11,500-TEU dual-fuel LNG containerships due for delivery in 2027 and 2028. ZIM shares fell 3.3% to $27.55 in US premarket trading after the results.

Founded in Israel in 1945 and headquartered in Haifa, ZIM operates in more than 90 countries and serves more than 30,000 customers through more than 300 ports. Hapag-Lloyd is a German container shipping group.