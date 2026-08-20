Panama bunker sales jump 10.5% as calls hit 629

Panama’s marine fuel sales climbed 10.5% year on year to 427,985 tonnes in July as the number of vessels taking bunkers rose to 629, according to the Panama Maritime Authority.

Volumes were up from 387,152 tonnes in July 2025 and 385,100 tonnes in June. Bunker calls increased from 575 a year earlier and 545 in June.

VLSFO remained the largest fuel grade, with sales rising 7% year on year to 277,588 tonnes. HSFO posted the strongest increase among the main fuel oil grades, jumping 22% to 105,996 tonnes and accounting for 24.8% of total sales.

LSMGO sales edged down 0.1% to 36,451 tonnes, while MGO volumes surged 85.6% to 7,950 tonnes. Panama’s Pacific coast accounted for 362,826 tonnes of July sales, while the Atlantic coast handled 65,159 tonnes.

A total of 32 barges supplied marine fuel during the month, up from 30 in both June and May. The average bunker stem was about 680 tonnes, compared with 707 tonnes in June. No bio-blended bunker fuel sales were recorded in July.

The Panama Maritime Authority is an autonomous Panamanian state entity established in 1998. Its responsibilities include administering the country’s ship registry and overseeing maritime and port activities.