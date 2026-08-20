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2026 August 20   12:03

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South Korea clears $457m Incheon Port redevelopment

South Korea has cleared a KRW637.2bn ($457m) redevelopment of Piers 1 and 8 at Incheon Port’s Inner Harbour, removing a key administrative hurdle ahead of a planned construction start by the end of 2026, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.  

The implementation plan covers 436,694 square metres of port land in Incheon, west of Seoul, with completion targeted for 2029.  

The scheme includes about 70,000 square metres for cultural facilities, 60,000 square metres for tourism, 160,000 square metres of parks and 50,000 square metres of roads.  

The project will open waterfront areas that have long been inaccessible to the public and reconnect the Inner Harbour with Incheon’s old city centre.  

Incheon Metropolitan Government, Incheon Port Authority and Incheon Housing & City Development Corporation are jointly carrying out the redevelopment.  The approval moves forward a project that dates back to a citizens’ petition in 2007 and was incorporated into South Korea’s port redevelopment planning in 2012. It then stalled for about a decade after private developers did not participate and public-sector involvement fell through.  

The project regained momentum in 2023 when the three current partners joined as co-developers.  

Incheon Port Authority is a South Korean public corporation established in 2005 to develop, manage and operate Incheon Port and related facilities.  

Incheon Housing & City Development Corporation is a local public corporation established in 2003 and wholly funded by Incheon Metropolitan Government. Its activities include housing supply and rental, land development and urban development.

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