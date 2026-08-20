Hong Kong LPG carrier rescues crew from flooding US heavy-lift ship near Japan

The entire crew of the 9,503-dwt US-flagged multipurpose heavy-lift ship SLNC York has been evacuated to the Hong Kong-flagged LPG carrier Pacific Yantai after the cargo ship began taking on water in the North Pacific on 18 August, according to Schuyler Line Navigation Company.

The crew and technical teams acted to control the flooding, leaving SLNC York stable and awaiting assistance from a support vessel for the voyage to port.

“All crew members remain safe, uninjured, and fully accounted for,” Schuyler Line said.

The cause of the water ingress remains under investigation. Schuyler Line has not confirmed claims that water entered the engine room or that a shaft-seal failure caused the flooding. The extent of the damage and the port to which the vessel will be taken have not been disclosed.

A Japan Coast Guard NAVAREA XI warning placed an approximately 140-metre derelict vessel at the same position near Minamitorishima at 1212 UTC on 19 August.

AIS information showed that SLNC York had been sailing from Honolulu, Hawaii, to Naha, Japan. The 54,747-dwt Pacific Yantai was listing Yeosu, South Korea, as its destination after taking the crew aboard.

The German-built SLNC York was delivered in 2010 and has a gross tonnage of 12,679.