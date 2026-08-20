Fuel costs drag Norwegian car carrier Höegh Autoliners’ quarterly profit to $86m

Norwegian car carrier Höegh Autoliners posted second-quarter net profit of $86m as higher fuel costs and operational disruption weighed on earnings, according to Höegh Autoliners. Profit fell from $103m in the first quarter and $123m a year earlier. EBITDA dropped to $122m from $145m quarter on quarter and $166m year on year, while revenue rose to $376m from $360m and $367m, respectively.

The company said elevated bunker prices, higher voyage and charter-hire costs drove the EBITDA decline. Its fuel-surcharge revenue carries a five-to-six-month recovery lag, although contractual mechanisms have historically compensated for about 95% of fuel-price changes.

Operating cash flow fell to $67m from $144m in the first quarter as higher fuel inventories, increased receivables and one-off cargo movements tied up working capital. Cash stood at $216m at the end of June, while net interest-bearing debt increased to $757m. Höegh Autoliners declared a $16m dividend, equal to $0.0839 per share, for payment at the end of August.

The company paid a $94m first-quarter dividend in May. “Q2 was impacted by geopolitical disruption that increased fuel costs and operational complexity across our network.

Despite these challenges, we maintained reliable service offerings and found bespoke solutions for affected cargo together with our customers. Looking ahead, strong and growing demand for roro shipping gives us confidence in our ability to create long-term shareholder value,” chief executive Andreas Enger said.

Chinese vehicle exports exceeded 1m units in June and increased 66% year on year in the first half. The charter index rose more than 60% in July from its first-quarter level as capacity tightened. The company expects third-quarter EBITDA to remain in line with the second quarter, with fuel-surcharge compensation reaching its full run rate during the period.

Oslo-headquartered Höegh Autoliners ASA provides deepsea RoRo transportation for vehicles, high-and-heavy equipment and breakbulk cargo. It employs around 460 people across 16 offices and around 1,200 seafarers.