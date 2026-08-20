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2026 August 20   14:42

offshore

Dutch marine contractor Boskalis profit drops 35%

Dutch marine contractor Royal Boskalis B.V. posted a 35% fall in first-half 2026 net profit to €275m ($322m) as weaker dredging activity and Middle East disruption reduced fleet utilisation, according to Boskalis.  

Revenue fell to €1.90bn ($2.22bn) from €2.35bn ($2.75bn), while EBITDA declined to €553m ($647m) from €748m ($875m). Operating profit dropped to €331m ($387m) from €521m ($610m).  The orderbook stood at €6.8bn ($8bn) at the end of June, compared with €6.2bn ($7.3bn) a year earlier and €7bn ($8.2bn) at the end of 2025.  

Dredging and Inland Infra was hit by slower activity in Asia and the Middle East, delayed contract awards and lower vessel utilisation. Hopper dredger deployment declined, cutter suction dredger utilisation was extremely low and the specialty fleet also worked fewer days.  

Offshore Energy remained the strongest division, supported by offshore wind and subsea cable contracting. Its services operations weakened, with Marine Survey activity affected by unrest in the Middle East and the effective closure of the Persian Gulf. Heavy Marine Transport activity also declined.  Smit Lamnalco’s towage operations were stable, while Salvage secured only a small number of emergency-response contracts.  

The 31,000-cbm trailing suction hopper dredger Seaway entered service off Den Helder in the Netherlands after delivery by Royal IHC and North Sea trials. The 178-metre diesel-electric vessel has Azipod propulsion and is prepared for conversion to methanol.  The 227-metre subsea rock installation vessel Windpiper also began operations following an 18-month conversion.

It sailed from Rotterdam to Norway to load 45,500 tonnes of rock for its first project in the Polish Baltic Sea.  Boskalis invested €249m ($291m) during the period and ended June with net cash of €862m ($1.01bn), including lease liabilities. Available financing totalled about €1.4bn ($1.64bn), while solvency was 56.9%.  

The group also approved investment in a cable-laying vessel equipped with two 12,000-tonne carousels. The ship is scheduled to enter service in 2029. Boskalis expects second-half EBITDA to remain broadly level with the first half, barring unforeseen developments.  

Royal Boskalis B.V. is a Dutch private limited company providing dredging, offshore energy, maritime infrastructure, salvage and terminal services. The group operates more than 400 vessels and floating assets and employs more than 11,000 people. 

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