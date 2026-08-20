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2026 August 20   12:54

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Uzbekistan to open 500,000-tonne logistics centre at Georgia’s Black Sea port in 2027

Uzbekistan plans to commission a logistics centre with capacity for 500,000 tonnes at Georgia’s Black Sea port of Poti in 2027, according to the office of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.  

“Next year, we will put into operation a logistics centre with a capacity of 500,000 tonnes at the Georgian port of Poti,” Mirziyoyev said.  

The president did not identify the operator or investors, disclose the project cost or state whether the capacity figure represents annual throughput.  

Uzbekistan has also started design work with partners at Georgia’s planned Anaklia port. The wider programme covers new logistics centres in Alat, Termez, Yangiyul, Akhangaran and Khanabad.  

The Central Asian country aims to increase transit cargo handled by Uzbek businesses by 25% and raise exports of logistics services to $3.5bn.  

Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov visited the ports of Anaklia, Poti and Batumi and the Poti Free Industrial Zone on 3 and 4 July.

The discussions covered warehouse and terminal infrastructure for Uzbek export and import cargo, alongside plans for agreements and a consortium involving Uzbek companies.  

A separate Uzbek plan for a multipurpose terminal in the Poti Free Industrial Zone covers up to 30 hectares and involves estimated investment of $18.3m.

The first stage comprises cold-storage capacity for 1,000 tonnes, followed by a 5,000-square-metre covered general cargo warehouse and facilities for bulk, oversized and container cargo.  

Uzbek Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov has said more than 60% of the country’s road carriers use the Georgian route.  

Poti Free Industrial Zone is a Georgian free industrial zone next to Poti port, with road and rail connections. It accommodates manufacturing, logistics, trade and distribution operations.

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