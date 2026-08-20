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2026 August 20   12:58

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US military opens Oman-side Hormuz corridor for up to 20 tankers a night

The US military has been guiding a combined 15 to 20 inbound and outbound tankers a night through a southern corridor along Oman’s side of the Strait of Hormuz over the past two weeks, two unnamed US officials told American news website Axios.  

The operation has been running for several weeks and is moving close to 10m barrels of oil out of the Gulf each day, roughly half the pre-war volume.  

The count includes laden tankers leaving the Gulf and empty vessels entering from the Arabian Sea to collect cargoes from regional producers. It does not represent 15 to 20 loaded export tankers leaving each night.  

A US Army task force operating from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, coordinates daily vessel lists with Gulf partners. Ships are organised into separate inbound and outbound groups and allocated different overnight transit windows through the southern channel.  

The vessels follow US military guidance, while US Air Force fighters provide protection against Iranian drones and cruise missiles. US forces intercepted eight Iranian drones and two cruise missiles earlier this week.  

The officials linked the corridor to a two-week US Central Command campaign that degraded Iranian radar and maritime surveillance capabilities. One official with direct knowledge said the US had controlled the southern lane for two months.  

“They don’t control the strait. We do,” the official said, referring to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.  

US president Donald Trump said: “There is a tremendous amount of oil coming out of the Strait of Hormuz.”  

US Central Command has not publicly confirmed the nightly tanker count or the operational details.  

Kpler recorded nine commodity-vessel transits on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday, although ships operating with their AIS transponders switched off may not be included. Its separate analysis calculated that 374m barrels left the Gulf during a 60-day US-Iran memorandum, averaging 6.1m barrels per day.  

The US Energy Information Administration estimated Hormuz flows at 4.9m barrels per day in the second quarter, against 21.6m barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2025.

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