Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore reaffirm free transit through key shipping straits

Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore have reaffirmed the right of transit passage through the Straits of Malacca and Singapore and pledged to keep the key international shipping route free, open and safe, according to a joint release from the three littoral states.

The commitment was renewed at the 17th Co-operation Forum in Singapore, where the three countries affirmed the straits’ status as a route used for international navigation under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and customary international law.

They stressed that navigational rights and freedoms must be respected in both principle and practice.

The forum is also considering proposals covering the safe introduction of new technologies and alternative fuels in the straits, alongside ongoing technical projects aimed at improving navigational safety and environmental protection.

Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore established the Co-operative Mechanism in 2007 to work with user states, international organisations, the maritime industry and other stakeholders on navigation safety and environmental protection.

The mechanism gave practical effect for the first time to Article 43 of UNCLOS, which calls for states bordering a strait and user states to cooperate on navigational and safety aids, improvements supporting international navigation and measures to prevent, reduce and control pollution from ships.

The Co-operation Forum is one of three components of the mechanism, alongside the Aids to Navigation Fund and the Project Co-ordination Committee. The three littoral states renewed their commitment to its objectives and founding principles and encouraged continued stakeholder participation.

Indonesia’s Directorate General of Sea Transportation is the maritime authority under the Ministry of Transportation, responsible for areas including ship safety, port state control, port infrastructure, marine environmental protection and implementation of international maritime conventions.

The Malaysia Marine Department is the country’s maritime administration under the Ministry of Transport, with responsibilities including ship registration, inspection and certification, vessel traffic services, navigational safety and marine casualty investigations.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, established in 1996, is Singapore’s maritime and port regulator and planner and its national maritime representative, with responsibilities that also include maritime digitalisation, decarbonisation, safety and environmental protection.