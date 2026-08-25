UAE extends grace period for mandatory pre-load container filings to 30 September

The United Arab Emirates has extended the grace period for mandatory advance cargo filings on containerised maritime shipments until 30 September 2026, while keeping the filing requirement in force, according to GAC Hot Port News.

The rules apply to containerised cargo being discharged, transiting or transshipping in the UAE under the Maritime Pre-Load Cargo Information programme administered by the National Advance Information Center, part of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

Shipping lines, freight forwarders and non-vessel operating common carriers must submit shipment information electronically before cargo is loaded at the final foreign port before arrival in the UAE.

Direct bills of lading and house bills of lading must be filed 24 hours before loading, while master bills of lading must be submitted six hours before loading.

MPCI filing remains mandatory throughout the grace period, and shipment information must continue to be submitted in line with the programme requirements.

Customers moving containerised cargo to or through the UAE need to provide complete shipment information to their logistics service providers before vessel loading to support compliance and reduce the risk of shipment delays.

GAC operates UAE offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.