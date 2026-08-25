IMO sounds piracy alarm as six ships and more than 90 seafarers are held captive

The International Maritime Organization has called for urgent international action after a resurgence of piracy in the Gulf of Aden left six vessels and more than 90 seafarers in the hands of pirates and armed robbers, according to the International Maritime Organization.

IMO secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez issued the warning on 24 August following the 20 August hijacking of the products tanker Sibu 1, formerly Seamull.

“We cannot allow the resurgence of piracy in the Gulf of Aden and surrounding waters to go unaddressed,” Dominguez said.

He demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all captive seafarers, warning that many were being held with limited access to adequate food, fresh water, medical support and other essential services.

The latest seizure brought the number of vessels held by pirates and armed robbers to six. Sibu 1, IMO 9204776, was sailing west through the Gulf of Aden when six armed people boarded the tanker, took control and redirected it towards Somalia. The ship has 20 crew members: 16 Indian nationals, one Syrian, one Sudanese, one Iraqi national and one seafarer whose nationality had not been established. The 16 Indian crew members were confirmed safe.

Dominguez urged flag and coastal states to ensure ships were prepared to manage security risks, including through BMP Maritime Security and relevant IMO guidance.

He also said sustained international naval cooperation remained essential to protecting merchant shipping and seafarers. “I demand the immediate and unconditional release of all those being held captive,” Dominguez said.