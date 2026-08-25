Canadian shipbuilder Davie wins C$11.3bn fixed-price deal for six Coast Guard icebreakers

Canadian shipbuilder Chantier Davie Canada Inc has won a C$11.3bn ($8.15bn) fixed-price contract to design and build six Polar Class 3 icebreakers for the Canadian Coast Guard, with construction of the first vessel starting in 2027, according to Davie.

The C$11.3bn contract value excludes taxes. All six Program Icebreakers will be built at Davie’s yard in Lévis, Quebec, replacing ageing heavy and medium icebreakers deployed in Atlantic Canada, the St Lawrence waterways and the Great Lakes in winter and the Arctic in summer.

The first ship is expected to be ready about five years after construction begins, while all six vessels are scheduled to enter service by 2038.

The programme is expected to support nearly 5,000 jobs during construction and contribute close to C$650m ($469m) annually to Canadian GDP.

The vessels are to use Canadian steel and other domestic materials, with Canadian manufacturers and suppliers given priority.

The icebreakers will undertake icebreaking, search and rescue, environmental response, northern resupply and Arctic science missions. They will be between 110 metres and 120 metres long, maintain three knots through 1.4 metres of ice and have a range of 20,000 nautical miles at 11 knots without refuelling. Each will also be capable of operating and maintaining a medium Canadian Coast Guard helicopter.

“This contract reflects Canada’s confidence in Davie’s ability to deliver complex, mission-critical ships,” chief executive James Davies said.

The award follows a C$19.6m ($14.1m) contract issued to Davie in 2024 for initial design work on the six icebreakers. In 2025, the shipbuilder received a separate C$3.25bn ($2.35bn) contract, excluding taxes, to build the Canadian Coast Guard’s Polar Max heavy icebreaker.

Davie is a Canadian shipbuilding company based in Quebec, with operations dating to 1825. It builds and maintains specialist vessels for government and commercial customers and became the third strategic shipyard partner in Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy on 4 April 2023.