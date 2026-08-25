  1. Home
  2. News
  3. San Miguel shipping unit’s tug sinks during salvage tow off Philippines

2026 August 25   09:06

accident

San Miguel shipping unit’s tug sinks during salvage tow off Philippines

A Philippine-flagged tug owned by SMC Shipping & Lighterage Corp sank off the Philippines on 24 August while being towed away from an earlier grounding site, with all 10 workers on board rescued, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.  

SL Sual 1 began listing progressively to starboard at about 7:46am off Botolan in Zambales province before becoming fully submerged in water about 24 metres deep.  

The 10 workers jumped into the sea and were rescued in good condition.  The tug was carrying about 15,000 litres of diesel, or roughly 4,000 US gallons. Its fuel tank remained intact.  

Coast guard personnel carried out shoreline patrols along the Bucao River and around the casualty site, while absorbent pads and other oil-spill response equipment were placed on standby.  

PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said investigators were examining whether SL Sual 1 may have struck submerged metal debris, possibly including part of an earlier wreck. Strong waves and rough sea conditions may also have aggravated the vessel’s list and affected its stability.  The exact cause remains under investigation.  

The coast guard asked a company representative, the vessel master and other parties involved to meet over the next steps for the sunken tug, including measures related to the diesel remaining on board.  

SL Sual 1 had suffered an earlier casualty on 14 August, when seawater entered through a breach in its hull while the tug was anchored off Botolan, flooding the engine room.  The crew intentionally grounded the vessel in shallow water near the Bucao River to prevent it from sinking. Nine crew members were evacuated safely with assistance from the coast guard, the Botolan Response Team and local fishermen. No oil spill was recorded at the time.  

SL Sual 1, IMO 8415720, is a 161-gt tug registered at La Union in the Philippines.  SMC Shipping & Lighterage Corp is a 70%-owned subsidiary of San Miguel Corporation and provides shipping, cargo-handling, warehousing and trucking services for businesses within the group.  

San Miguel Corporation is a Philippine diversified conglomerate with interests in food and beverages, fuel and oil, energy, infrastructure, cement and logistics.

Topics:

tugboats

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:12

Japan launches $95m fund with 50% subsidy for hydrogen and ammonia ship equipment

15:07

Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar delivers sixth tug in under a year to Chilean operator SAAM for Colombia

14:30

South Korean state asset manager KAMCO and Standard Chartered agree $206.5m ship fund for Busan owner

13:20

Japanese ferry operator Shin Nihonkai to take delayed MHI ferry Hamanasu for 1 September debut

12:59

VLCC round trip through Hormuz now costs $20m, TotalEnergies chief says

12:55

Indian terminal operator Aegis Vopak buys India’s first independent ammonia terminal for $55m

12:35

Saudi port operator RSGT and CMA CGM seal $434m Jeddah terminal deal

12:26

British marine group Interocean forms non-equity Caspian venture with Azerbaijan’s Green Line Shipping

12:10

US energy contractor CB&I lands up to $100m FPSO operations deal off Côte d’Ivoire

11:02

Inmarsat and SK telink expand NexusWave to South Korean liners HMM and Sinokor

10:20

Japan Coast Guard tells 500-gt-plus ships to leave Okinawa port as Typhoon 18 nears

10:18

US blocks five shadow-fleet tankers as new Iran sanctions campaign targets shipping

10:16

South Korean Hanwha Aerospace launches US LNG hub linking gas trading to shipbuilding

10:09

Japanese class society ClassNK launches AI survey tool with source-linked answers

10:08

Windward finds 22 fraudulent ship registries as false-flag fleet hits 580 in Q2 2026

09:41

Chinese yard completes trials of second smart LNG cargo ship for China’s Pinglu Canal

09:34

Jan De Nul lands first CCS job on UK North Sea CO₂ pipeline

08:49

Canadian shipbuilder Davie wins C$11.3bn fixed-price deal for six Coast Guard icebreakers

08:27

UAE extends grace period for mandatory pre-load container filings to 30 September

08:25

IMO sounds piracy alarm as six ships and more than 90 seafarers are held captive

07:58

Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore reaffirm free transit through key shipping straits

2026 August 24

18:08

New Zealand port operator South Port hits record 3.96m tonnes as containers surge 18.5%

17:14

MacGregor develops ship-to-well LCO2 system for direct offshore injection

16:45

South Korean court tests new bankruptcy rescue process after Hanjin Shipping collapse

16:24

Kongsberg launches AI-powered sonar family for subsea surveillance

16:11

IAA PortNews: FESCO offers its clients alternative rail and intermodal routes to Russia’s southern region

16:05

Chinese port operator Tianjin Port Holdings lifts H1 container volumes 5.8% to 11.21m TEU

15:42

Spain’s Valenciaport rail container traffic jumps 18% as July box volumes fall 9.84%

15:30

China grants shoreline approval for 6.55m-tonne multipurpose terminal at Tianjin port

15:28

Chinese contractor CHEC unveils $522m first phase for new deepwater port in Pakistan

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news