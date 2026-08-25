San Miguel shipping unit’s tug sinks during salvage tow off Philippines

A Philippine-flagged tug owned by SMC Shipping & Lighterage Corp sank off the Philippines on 24 August while being towed away from an earlier grounding site, with all 10 workers on board rescued, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

SL Sual 1 began listing progressively to starboard at about 7:46am off Botolan in Zambales province before becoming fully submerged in water about 24 metres deep.

The 10 workers jumped into the sea and were rescued in good condition. The tug was carrying about 15,000 litres of diesel, or roughly 4,000 US gallons. Its fuel tank remained intact.

Coast guard personnel carried out shoreline patrols along the Bucao River and around the casualty site, while absorbent pads and other oil-spill response equipment were placed on standby.

PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said investigators were examining whether SL Sual 1 may have struck submerged metal debris, possibly including part of an earlier wreck. Strong waves and rough sea conditions may also have aggravated the vessel’s list and affected its stability. The exact cause remains under investigation.

The coast guard asked a company representative, the vessel master and other parties involved to meet over the next steps for the sunken tug, including measures related to the diesel remaining on board.

SL Sual 1 had suffered an earlier casualty on 14 August, when seawater entered through a breach in its hull while the tug was anchored off Botolan, flooding the engine room. The crew intentionally grounded the vessel in shallow water near the Bucao River to prevent it from sinking. Nine crew members were evacuated safely with assistance from the coast guard, the Botolan Response Team and local fishermen. No oil spill was recorded at the time.

SL Sual 1, IMO 8415720, is a 161-gt tug registered at La Union in the Philippines. SMC Shipping & Lighterage Corp is a 70%-owned subsidiary of San Miguel Corporation and provides shipping, cargo-handling, warehousing and trucking services for businesses within the group.

San Miguel Corporation is a Philippine diversified conglomerate with interests in food and beverages, fuel and oil, energy, infrastructure, cement and logistics.