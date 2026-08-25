Japanese class society ClassNK launches AI survey tool with source-linked answers

Japanese classification society ClassNK has launched Survey Compass, an AI assistant that gives shipowners and ship management companies source-linked answers to classification survey questions, according to ClassNK.

The tool accepts questions in natural language, searches classification survey documents and produces concise answers alongside links to the underlying sources.

Users can review the original material before making professional decisions. Survey Compass uses a retrieval-based approach that generates answers from relevant source documents, a method intended to reduce the risk of AI-generated inaccuracies in survey and ship management work.

The initial version covers Part B of the Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships, the Guidance for Undergoing Surveys and Technical Information.

The service is available through ClassNK Customer Hub - Ship in Service -, the society’s web portal for shipowners and ship management companies.

Customers using NK-SHIPS can access Survey Compass through the ClassNK web service portal with their existing accounts.

ClassNK plans to expand the documents covered following feedback and usage during the beta phase. Future additions are expected to include international conventions and flag state requirements, while links to vessel-specific data are planned to provide more context-aware support.

The launch is the first step in ClassNK’s plan to develop a digital service platform for ships in service.

ClassNK is a classification society that provides classification survey services and digital tools for shipowners and ship management companies. Its ClassNK Customer Hub provides web-based services for customers managing ships in service.